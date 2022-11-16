Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
31.34 USD   +6.74%
05:45pSilvergate Provides Mid-Quarter Update and Announces Participation in Oppenheimer's 5th Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit
BU
03:20pWedbush Says Any Potential Fine for Silvergate Capital From Money Laundering Scheme 'Should be Manageable'
MT
09:41aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $37 From $77, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silvergate Provides Mid-Quarter Update and Announces Participation in Oppenheimer's 5th Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit

11/16/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane will provide a mid-quarter business update at Oppenheimer's 5th Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit at 2:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

Business update

The Company is providing the following unaudited and preliminary mid-quarter results as of November 15, 2022:

  • Average quarter-to-date digital asset customer deposits of approximately $9.8 billion, excluding all deposits from FTX and its related entities
  • The Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) continues to operate 24/7 with average daily volume totaling $1.9 billion quarter-to-date, compared to average daily volume of $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022
  • At November 15, 2022, all bitcoin-collateralized loans have performed as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations

“Silvergate’s platform, including our risk management and compliance infrastructure, was built to support our clients during times of market volatility and transformation,” said Alan Lane, CEO of Silvergate.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:45pSilvergate Provides Mid-Quarter Update and Announces Participation in Oppenheimer's 5th..
BU
03:20pWedbush Says Any Potential Fine for Silvergate Capital From Money Laundering Scheme 'Sh..
MT
09:41aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $37 From $77, Maintains Eq..
MT
07:37aWedbush Cuts Silvergate Capital's PT to $50 From $70, Expects a US Central Bank Digital..
MT
11/14Silvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
11/14Factbox-From Binance to Voyager, crypto firms' exposure to FTX is coming to light
RE
11/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $40 From $64, Maintains Neut..
MT
11/14Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $70 From $85 Amid Lower Average Earn..
MT
11/11FTX Fiasco Could Hurt Robinhood, Silvergate, Morgan Stanley Says as Crypto Exchange Fil..
MT
11/11Silvergate Provides Statement on FTX Exposure
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 334 M - -
Net income 2022 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 929 M 929 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,36 $
Average target price 71,09 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Reynolds President
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-80.19%929
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%136 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.81%69 817
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.91%49 880
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.29%49 248
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-11.22%49 030