Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36 2022-11-09 pm EST
35.29 USD   -10.48%
01:57pSilvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:52pSilvergate Provides Statement on Digital Asset Market Volatility
BU
11/07SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silvergate Provides Statement on Digital Asset Market Volatility

11/09/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silvergate Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Silvergate") (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today issued the following statements regarding recent digital asset market volatility.

“As a prudentially regulated bank, we manage our balance sheet to provide liquidity for our clients while maintaining a strong capital position in excess of the well-capitalized status required by federal banking regulations,” said Alan Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Silvergate. “We are a key infrastructure provider with an established track record, which gives our customers the confidence they need during times like these.”

Mr. Lane added, "In addition to our securities available-for-sale portfolio, which amounted to $8.3 billion at September 30, 2022, as a federally regulated banking institution, we have the ability to borrow from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank, further strengthening our liquidity position."

Silvergate’s flagship product, the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”), continues to provide clients with the ability to move U.S. dollars 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “When our customers want to take advantage of trading opportunities at over 100 different exchanges that bank with Silvergate, the SEN facilitates these fund flows in near real-time, 24/7,” said Ben Reynolds, President of Silvergate.

Silvergate also provides select, underwritten clients with access to bitcoin collateralized loans known as SEN Leverage. To date, these loans have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and zero forced liquidations.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
01:57pSilvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
01:52pSilvergate Provides Statement on Digital Asset Market Volatility
BU
11/07SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/07Silvergate Capital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
11/07Silvergate announces changes to its executive team
BU
11/07Silvergate Capital Corporation and Silvergate Bank Announce Executive Appointments
CI
11/01Silvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/26Goldman Sachs Downgrades Silvergate Capital to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
10/25Silvergate Announces 24/7 Customer Support to Enable Growth of the Digital Asset Indust..
BU
10/24Silvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 342 M - -
Net income 2022 147 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 248 M 1 248 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,42 $
Average target price 92,09 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Kathleen Fraher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-73.40%1 248
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%129 392
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%68 871
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.04%51 757
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.00%47 662
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.86%44 277