Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
1.250 USD   +0.81%
02:26pSilvergate Suspended by NYSE, Job Cuts Announced
DJ
12:03pSilvergate Capital Stock Remains Halted as New York Stock Exchange Decides to Begin Delisting Proceedings
MT
08:34aSilvergate Capital : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silvergate Suspended by NYSE, Job Cuts Announced

05/11/2023 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Shares of Silvergate Capital are being suspended on the New York Stock Exchange, which halted their trading on Wednesday.

The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday announced delisting proceedings for Silvergate shares, citing delayed financial reports.

Silvergate, which said in March that it would wind down after it was hurt by the crypto industry's downturn, is also cutting about 230 jobs, effective Friday.

The Silvergate Bank parent said in a securities filing that the roughly 80 officers and employees remaining at the company would focus on implementing the bank's liquidation, preserving the residual value of assets, and addressing inquiries and investigations.

On March 9, the day after Silvergate Capital said it was winding down, shares fell 42% to $2.84. According to FactSet, the stock's closed Wednesday at $1.25.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 1425ET

All news about SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
02:26pSilvergate Suspended by NYSE, Job Cuts Announced
DJ
12:03pSilvergate Capital Stock Remains Halted as New York Stock Exchange Decides to Begin Del..
MT
08:34aSilvergate Capital : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aSilvergate Capital Corp : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Other Events ..
AQ
05/09North American Morning Briefing: China Data Sours -3-
DJ
04/27Europe's banks convince - worries about US banks fade away
DP
04/21I'll dance on your graves
MS
04/19Analysis-Crypto firms scramble for banking partners as willing lenders dwindle
RE
04/19Obscure Lender Helps Shore Up Bank Balance Sheets; Consumers in China Resume Spending
DJ
04/18North American Morning Briefing: China Data Helps -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -518 M - -
Net income 2022 -771 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 39,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Karen F. Brassfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-92.82%40
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.04%178 452
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%74 795
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.93%51 872
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.90%48 899
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.43%44 795
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer