  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2023-01-06 am EST
10.90 USD   -13.33%
11:52aWood's Ark Invest nearly liquidates Silvergate Capital position
RE
11:02aTrending : Silvergate Capital Raced to Cover Crypto Withdrawals
DJ
10:34aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $16 From $27, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Silvergate Capital Raced to Cover Crypto Withdrawals

01/06/2023 | 11:02am EST
10:46 ET -- Silvergate Capital Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Silvergate Capital Corp. was forced to sell assets at a steep loss to cover some $8.1 billion in withdrawals during the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Crypto-related deposits plunged 68% in the fourth quarter, the bank said in an early release of some quarterly results. To satisfy the withdrawals, Silvergate liquidated debt it was holding on its balance sheet. The $718 million it lost selling the debt far exceeds the bank's total profit since at least 2013. Silvergate shares were down about 10% on Friday. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1101ET

Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,57 $
Average target price 27,36 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Reynolds President
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION26.15%398
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.87%146 703
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%64 994
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.90%54 623
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.56%48 206
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.17%47 797