Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Silverlake Axis Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5CP   BMG8226U1071

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD

(5CP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/15
0.32 SGD   +4.92%
08:44aREPL : :Annual Reports and Related Documents::
PU
10/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :notice of book closure date
PU
10/07SILVERLAKE AXIS : Provides Update on Re-domiciliation from Bermuda to Singapore
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Annual Reports and Related Documents::

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Visit www.silverlakeaxis.com or scan this QR Code with your smart phone to learn more about Silverlake Axis. You will need to download a QR code scanner on your mobile phone in order to use this feature.

The annual report is available for downloading as a PDF le at our website. Quarterly nancial results, presentation slides and announcements are also available at our website.

Table of Contents

GROUP OVERVIEW

Corporate Information

02

Corporate Objective, Vision and Mission

03

Chairman's Statement

04

Synergy of Software and Services

08

Board of Directors

10

Group Structure

16

Management Team

17

The Future of Banking

20

FERMION Insurtech

21

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Financial Highlights

22

Financial Performance Review

25

Operations Review

28

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

About this Report

32

Sustainability at the Group

33

Sustainability Governance

34

Stakeholder Engagement

35

Materiality Assessment

37

Our Sustainability Topics

38

GRI Content Index

57

GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance Statement

60

Other Information

90

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Directors' Report

93

Statement by Directors

96

Independent Auditors' Report

97

Consolidated Income Statement

103

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

104

Statements of Financial Position

105

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

107

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

109

Notes to the Financial Statements

111

OTHERS

OTHERS

Statistics of Shareholdings

222

Notice of Annual General Meeting

224

Proxy Form

Enclosed

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

01

Annual Report 2021

Corporate

Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

GOH PENG OOI

TAN SRI DATO' DR. MOHD MUNIR BIN ABDUL MAJID

Group Executive Chairman

Independent Non-Executive Director

ANDREW TAN TEIK WEI

DATUK YVONNE CHIA P.M.W

Group Managing Director

Independent Non-Executive Director

GOH SHIOU LING

SEE CHUANG THUAN

Executive Director

Independent Non-Executive Director

DR. KWONG YONG SIN

YANO SATORU

Executive Director

Independent Non-Executive Director

ONG KIAN MIN

MAH YONG SUN

Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Independent Non-Executive Director

(appointed on 27 August 2020)

REGISTERED OFFICE

80 Robinson Road #02-00

Singapore 068898

Tel : 65 6236 3333

Fax : 65 6236 4399

CORPORATE OFFICE

6 Rafﬂes Quay #18-00 Singapore 048580

SHARE REGISTRAR

Boardroom Corporate &

Advisory Services Pte Ltd

50 Rafﬂes Place #32-01

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 048623

Tel : 65 6536 5355

Fax : 65 6438 8710

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ang Siew Koon

(appointed on 23 September 2021)

Tan Min-Li

(resigned on 23 September 2021)

Priscilla Tan

(resigned on 23 September 2021)

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited, Assistant Secretary

(resigned on 23 September 2021)

AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP

Singapore

Chartered Accountants

Audit Partner: Tee Huey Yenn

(with effect from ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2021)

02 SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

Annual Report 2021

Our Corporate

Objective

To Deliver Long Term Value for All Our Stakeholders Through Technology Innovations and Business Collaborations

Our Vision

To Be Asia Paciﬁc's Largest

Digital Economy Solutions

Company

Our Mission

To Be The Leading Fintech Company, Highly Valued by Our Customers and Partners

Group Overview

Performance Overview

MARKET SIZE

Report

Over 40% of the top 20 largest

Sustainability

banks in South East Asia use

Silverlake Axis' core banking

solutions

GLOBAL PRESENCE

Governance

Partnering clients in over 80

countries across Asia, Europe,

Middle East, Africa and Americas

TRACK RECORD

Statements

30 years of successful implementation

of enterprise core software applications

with 100% success rate

Financial

OUR CLIENTS

Core system platform partner of choice

for 3 of the 5 largest ASEAN ﬁnancial

Others

institutions. Over 370 customers using

the Group's software solutions and

services

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

03

Annual Report 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silverlake Axis Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD
08:44aREPL : :Annual Reports and Related Documents::
PU
10/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :notice of book closure date
PU
10/07SILVERLAKE AXIS : Provides Update on Re-domiciliation from Bermuda to Singapore
MT
09/23Silverlake Axis Ltd Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
09/23Silverlake Axis Ltd Announces Changes in Registered Office
CI
09/06SILVERLAKE AXIS : Singapore's Silverlake Axis Teams Up with Malaysia-Based Dynafront, Shar..
MT
08/27Silverlake Wins Digital Innovation Enhancement Contracts
CI
08/27SILVERLAKE AXIS' : Attributable Profit Slips 11% in Fiscal H2
MT
08/26Tranche Update on Silverlake Axis Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 17, 2..
CI
08/17GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :notice of intention to discontinue (singapore advertisement)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 645 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 148 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 2 641 M 635 M 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD
Duration : Period :
Silverlake Axis Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,99 MYR
Average target price 1,16 MYR
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teik Wei Tan Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Peng Ooi Goh Group Executive Chairman
Kian Min Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ah Lan Yau Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Munir bin Abdul Majid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD18.52%635
ADOBE INC.21.99%290 281
WORKDAY INC.13.10%67 206
AUTODESK, INC.-4.63%64 018
TWILIO INC.4.38%62 589
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.35%49 242