Silverlake Axis : SAL Group Announcement for Half Yearly Results FY2022 Silverlake Q2 FY2022 Press Release
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.
(Company Registration No. 202133173M)
(Registered in Singapore)
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
for the six months ended 31 December 2021
Table of Contents
Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement.….............................. 1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…. 2
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position.….............................. 3
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity.…............................. 5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.…................... 8
F.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements………
10
G.
Other Information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2…..........................
26
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.
(Company Registration No. 202133173M)
(Registered in Singapore)
A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
Group
6 months ended 31 December
2021
2020
Change
Note
RM
RM
%
Restated
(Note 21)
Revenue
4
358,522,508
308,359,612
16
Cost of sales
(142,053,924)
(122,055,465)
16
Gross profit
216,468,584
186,304,147
16
Other items of income
Finance income
1,409,975
718,842
96
Other income
1,686,387
8,296,237
(80)
Other items of expenses
Selling and distribution costs
(17,769,492)
(15,748,604)
13
Administrative expenses
(69,128,920)
(67,101,995)
3
Finance costs
(1,539,370)
(12,241,738)
(87)
Share of loss of a joint venture
-
(565)
(100)
Profit before tax
5
131,127,164
100,226,324
31
Income tax expense
6
(36,374,984)
(32,699,661)
11
Profit for the period
94,752,180
67,526,663
40
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
94,747,446
67,529,479
40
Non-controlling interests
4,734
(2,816)
(268)
94,752,180
67,526,663
40
Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent:
- Basic (sen)
7
3.54
2.62
35
- Diluted (sen)
7
3.53
2.51
41
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.
(Company Registration No. 202133173M)
(Registered in Singapore)
B. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
6 months ended 31 December
2021
2020
Change
RM
RM
%
Profit for the period
94,752,180
67,526,663
40
Other comprehensive loss:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent
periods:
- Foreign currency translation loss
(4,786,660)
(24,089,217)
(80)
- Share of foreign currency translation loss of a joint venture
-
(22)
(100)
(4,786,660)
(24,089,239)
(80)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent
periods:
- Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets - quoted equity shares
6,021,487
(17,178,588)
(135)
- Deferred tax relating to fair value (gain)/loss on financial
assets - quoted equity shares
(567,860)
1,781,344
(132)
- Deferred tax relating to actuarial gain on defined benefit
plans
(76,851)
(15,487)
396
5,376,776
(15,412,731)
(135)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax
590,116
(39,501,970)
(101)
Total comprehensive income for the period
95,342,296
28,024,693
240
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
95,337,562
28,027,509
240
Non-controlling interests
4,734
(2,816)
(268)
95,342,296
28,024,693
240
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.
(Company Registration No. 202133173M)
(Registered in Singapore)
C. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
31 December 2021
30 June 2021
31 December 2021
30 June 2021
Note
RM
RM
RM
RM
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11,134,449
11,592,903
15,084
1,936
Right-of-use assets
20,904,246
26,071,251
-
-
Intangible assets
324,517,043
317,327,488
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
8
-
-
2,060,792,258
2,060,792,258
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income - quoted equity shares
945,000
-
-
-
Deferred tax assets
52,714,047
60,210,484
-
-
410,214,785
415,202,126
2,060,807,342
2,060,794,194
Current assets
Inventories
565,592
622,071
-
-
Trade and other receivables
9
153,274,251
138,917,765
2,969
3,553
Contract assets
10
36,205,682
58,594,091
-
-
Prepayments
3,019,182
3,340,056
58,243
112,210
Amounts due from subsidiaries
-
-
203,960,796
203,662,763
Amounts due from related parties
9,630,460
8,035,057
-
-
Loans to subsidiaries
-
-
-
29,157,975
Tax recoverable
6,913,239
5,854,048
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income - quoted equity shares
294,053,642
288,154,976
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
- money market fund
46,337,948
27,665,942
-
-
Derivative asset
11
752,296
752,296
752,296
752,296
Cash and bank balances
501,542,278
417,118,185
99,024,065
72,936,631
1,052,294,570
949,054,487
303,798,369
306,625,428
Total assets
1,462,509,355
1,364,256,613
2,364,605,711
2,367,419,622
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
13(b)
1,845,200,087
191,040,654
1,845,200,087
191,040,654
Share premium
13(c)
-
186,497,272
-
1,654,159,433
Treasury shares
13(e)
(25,769,645)
(25,769,645)
(25,769,645)
(25,769,645)
Foreign currency translation reserve
26,242,814
31,029,474
12,090,542
12,090,091
Capital reserve
466,828
466,828
-
-
Statutory reserve
141,159
141,159
-
-
Performance share plan reserve
5,177,101
-
5,177,101
-
Fair value reserve of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(24,128,415)
(29,582,042)
-
-
Merger deficit
14
(1,943,942,990)
(476,280,829)
-
-
Retained profits
1,228,600,479
1,176,873,429
525,094,290
532,259,060
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
1,111,987,418
1,054,416,300
2,361,792,375
2,363,779,593
Non-controlling interests
56,922
52,188
-
-
Total equity
1,112,044,340
1,054,468,488
2,361,792,375
2,363,779,593
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.
(Company Registration No. 202133173M)
(Registered in Singapore)
C. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (cont'd)
Group
Company
31 December 2021
30 June 2021
31 December 2021
30 June 2021
Note
RM
RM
RM
RM
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (cont'd)
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
15
12,493,247
16,831,002
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
53,249,947
50,167,076
-
-
Provision for defined benefit liabilities
12,324,741
11,886,913
-
-
78,067,935
78,884,991
-
-
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
74,643,779
76,922,903
1,629,363
1,875,542
Contract liabilities
10
150,993,025
108,820,801
-
-
Loans and borrowings
15
8,576,644
9,380,879
-
-
Put liability
16
19,778,865
18,659,307
-
-
Provision for defined benefit liabilities
112,895
116,680
-
-
Amounts due to subsidiaries
-
-
1,183,973
1,640,659
Amounts due to related parties
763,345
1,367,305
-
123,828
Tax payable
17,528,527
15,635,259
-
-
272,397,080
230,903,134
2,813,336
3,640,029
Total liabilities
350,465,015
309,788,125
2,813,336
3,640,029
Net current assets
779,897,490
718,151,353
300,985,033
302,985,399
Total equity and liabilities
1,462,509,355
1,364,256,613
2,364,605,711
2,367,419,622
