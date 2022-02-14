Silverlake Axis : SAL Group Announcement for Half Yearly Results FY2022 Silverlake Q2 FY2022 Press Release

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202133173M)

(Registered in Singapore)

B. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

6 months ended 31 December

2021 2020 Change

RM RM %

Profit for the period 94,752,180 67,526,663 40

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent

periods:

- Foreign currency translation loss (4,786,660) (24,089,217) (80)

- Share of foreign currency translation loss of a joint venture - (22) (100)

(4,786,660) (24,089,239) (80)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent

periods:

- Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets - quoted equity shares 6,021,487 (17,178,588) (135)

- Deferred tax relating to fair value (gain)/loss on financial

assets - quoted equity shares (567,860) 1,781,344 (132)

- Deferred tax relating to actuarial gain on defined benefit

plans (76,851) (15,487) 396

5,376,776 (15,412,731) (135)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 590,116 (39,501,970) (101)

Total comprehensive income for the period 95,342,296 28,024,693 240

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent 95,337,562 28,027,509 240

Non-controlling interests 4,734 (2,816) (268)