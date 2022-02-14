Log in
    5CP   SGXE58461943

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD

(5CP)
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silverlake Axis : SAL Group Announcement for Half Yearly Results FY2022 Silverlake Q2 FY2022 Press Release

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202133173M)

(Registered in Singapore)

Condensed Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

for the six months ended 31 December 2021

Table of Contents

  1. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement.….............................. 1
  2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…. 2
  3. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position.….............................. 3
  4. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity.…............................. 5
  5. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.…................... 8

F.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements………

10

G.

Other Information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2…..........................

26

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202133173M)

(Registered in Singapore)

A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement

Group

6 months ended 31 December

2021

2020

Change

Note

RM

RM

%

Restated

(Note 21)

Revenue

4

358,522,508

308,359,612

16

Cost of sales

(142,053,924)

(122,055,465)

16

Gross profit

216,468,584

186,304,147

16

Other items of income

Finance income

1,409,975

718,842

96

Other income

1,686,387

8,296,237

(80)

Other items of expenses

Selling and distribution costs

(17,769,492)

(15,748,604)

13

Administrative expenses

(69,128,920)

(67,101,995)

3

Finance costs

(1,539,370)

(12,241,738)

(87)

Share of loss of a joint venture

-

(565)

(100)

Profit before tax

5

131,127,164

100,226,324

31

Income tax expense

6

(36,374,984)

(32,699,661)

11

Profit for the period

94,752,180

67,526,663

40

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

94,747,446

67,529,479

40

Non-controlling interests

4,734

(2,816)

(268)

94,752,180

67,526,663

40

Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the parent:

- Basic (sen)

7

3.54

2.62

35

- Diluted (sen)

7

3.53

2.51

41

1

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202133173M)

(Registered in Singapore)

B. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

6 months ended 31 December

2021

2020

Change

RM

RM

%

Profit for the period

94,752,180

67,526,663

40

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent

periods:

- Foreign currency translation loss

(4,786,660)

(24,089,217)

(80)

- Share of foreign currency translation loss of a joint venture

-

(22)

(100)

(4,786,660)

(24,089,239)

(80)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent

periods:

- Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets - quoted equity shares

6,021,487

(17,178,588)

(135)

- Deferred tax relating to fair value (gain)/loss on financial

assets - quoted equity shares

(567,860)

1,781,344

(132)

- Deferred tax relating to actuarial gain on defined benefit

plans

(76,851)

(15,487)

396

5,376,776

(15,412,731)

(135)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax

590,116

(39,501,970)

(101)

Total comprehensive income for the period

95,342,296

28,024,693

240

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

95,337,562

28,027,509

240

Non-controlling interests

4,734

(2,816)

(268)

95,342,296

28,024,693

240

2

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202133173M)

(Registered in Singapore)

C. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

Note

RM

RM

RM

RM

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11,134,449

11,592,903

15,084

1,936

Right-of-use assets

20,904,246

26,071,251

-

-

Intangible assets

324,517,043

317,327,488

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

8

-

-

2,060,792,258

2,060,792,258

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income - quoted equity shares

945,000

-

-

-

Deferred tax assets

52,714,047

60,210,484

-

-

410,214,785

415,202,126

2,060,807,342

2,060,794,194

Current assets

Inventories

565,592

622,071

-

-

Trade and other receivables

9

153,274,251

138,917,765

2,969

3,553

Contract assets

10

36,205,682

58,594,091

-

-

Prepayments

3,019,182

3,340,056

58,243

112,210

Amounts due from subsidiaries

-

-

203,960,796

203,662,763

Amounts due from related parties

9,630,460

8,035,057

-

-

Loans to subsidiaries

-

-

-

29,157,975

Tax recoverable

6,913,239

5,854,048

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income - quoted equity shares

294,053,642

288,154,976

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

- money market fund

46,337,948

27,665,942

-

-

Derivative asset

11

752,296

752,296

752,296

752,296

Cash and bank balances

501,542,278

417,118,185

99,024,065

72,936,631

1,052,294,570

949,054,487

303,798,369

306,625,428

Total assets

1,462,509,355

1,364,256,613

2,364,605,711

2,367,419,622

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

13(b)

1,845,200,087

191,040,654

1,845,200,087

191,040,654

Share premium

13(c)

-

186,497,272

-

1,654,159,433

Treasury shares

13(e)

(25,769,645)

(25,769,645)

(25,769,645)

(25,769,645)

Foreign currency translation reserve

26,242,814

31,029,474

12,090,542

12,090,091

Capital reserve

466,828

466,828

-

-

Statutory reserve

141,159

141,159

-

-

Performance share plan reserve

5,177,101

-

5,177,101

-

Fair value reserve of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(24,128,415)

(29,582,042)

-

-

Merger deficit

14

(1,943,942,990)

(476,280,829)

-

-

Retained profits

1,228,600,479

1,176,873,429

525,094,290

532,259,060

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,111,987,418

1,054,416,300

2,361,792,375

2,363,779,593

Non-controlling interests

56,922

52,188

-

-

Total equity

1,112,044,340

1,054,468,488

2,361,792,375

2,363,779,593

3

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202133173M)

(Registered in Singapore)

C. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (cont'd)

Group

Company

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

Note

RM

RM

RM

RM

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (cont'd)

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

15

12,493,247

16,831,002

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

53,249,947

50,167,076

-

-

Provision for defined benefit liabilities

12,324,741

11,886,913

-

-

78,067,935

78,884,991

-

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

74,643,779

76,922,903

1,629,363

1,875,542

Contract liabilities

10

150,993,025

108,820,801

-

-

Loans and borrowings

15

8,576,644

9,380,879

-

-

Put liability

16

19,778,865

18,659,307

-

-

Provision for defined benefit liabilities

112,895

116,680

-

-

Amounts due to subsidiaries

-

-

1,183,973

1,640,659

Amounts due to related parties

763,345

1,367,305

-

123,828

Tax payable

17,528,527

15,635,259

-

-

272,397,080

230,903,134

2,813,336

3,640,029

Total liabilities

350,465,015

309,788,125

2,813,336

3,640,029

Net current assets

779,897,490

718,151,353

300,985,033

302,985,399

Total equity and liabilities

1,462,509,355

1,364,256,613

2,364,605,711

2,367,419,622

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silverlake Axis Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
