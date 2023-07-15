The Board of Directors of the Silverpoint Infratech Limited at its meeting held on Monday, May 22, 2023 considered the appointment of Mr. Sandip Dalmia as Whole time Director, Mr. Satish Singh and Ms. Chetna Gupta as a Non-Executive Independent Director and resignation of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Drolia & Mrs. Rima Chandra, Directors of the Company and due to changes in Board, the composition of the Committees changes. The change composition of the Committees: Audit Committee: Satish Singh â€” Chairman; Prabir Bhattacharjee â€“ Member; Lalit Sureka - Member; Stakeholders Relationship Committee: Satish Singh â€” Chairman; Prabir Bhattacharjee â€“ Member; Sandip Dalmia -Member and Nomination & Remuneration Committee: Satish Singh â€” Chairman; Prabir Bhattacharjee - Member; Chetna Gupta -Member.
Silverpoint Infratech Limited Announces Management Changes
Today at 02:33 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023