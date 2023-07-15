Silverpoint Infratech Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the trade of marketing and construction/civil work. The Company is engaged in land development and other related services for civil and structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The Company offers its services for the civil and structural, construction and infrastructure sector projects. It has also carried out The Company offers services, such as land filling, leveling, shed foundation and road construction. The Company's subsidiaries include Baglamukhi Agencies Limited, Bhootnath Exports Limited, Kailashdham Mercantile Limited, Khatushyam Mercantile Limited, Pushapdham Commodities Limited, Panchpushap Vyapaar Limited, Ramrajya Tieup Limited, Shyambaba Business Limited, Shivprabhat Tradelink Limited, Roselife Vanijya Limited and Wellside Agencies Limited.