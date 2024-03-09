Silverstock Metals Inc. announced that Mr. Colin Little has resigned as a director of the company.
Silverstock Metals Inc.
Equities
STK
CA82847J1030
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.24 CAD
|-12.73%
|-7.69%
|+33.33%
|Mar. 01
|Silverstock Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Feb. 27
|285,000 Common Stock of Silverstock Metals Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-FEB-2024.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+33.33%
|4.43M
|-12.81%
|148B
|-16.65%
|108B
|-15.11%
|62.62B
|+2.99%
|49.19B
|-10.52%
|39.03B
|-6.09%
|28.86B
|-0.41%
|21.42B
|-2.31%
|15.86B
|+14.40%
|13.62B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Silverstock Metals Inc. - Canadian Securities Exchange
- News Silverstock Metals Inc.
- Silverstock Metals Inc. Announces Resignation of Colin Little as Director