Silverstock Metals Inc. is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on gold and silver. The Companyâs Gold Cutter Property (the Property) is located in the British Columbia interior, approximately 12-kilometer northwest of the town of Barriere, in the Kamloops Mining Division. The Property is comprised of two contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 1,821.1 hectares.

Sector Diversified Mining