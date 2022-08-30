Silverton Metals : Interim Financial Report 2022 Q2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
SILVERTON METALS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
2,723,593
4,128,888
Other receivables
248,587
130,295
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5
168,903
186,838
Total current assets
3,141,083
4,446,021
Non-Current Assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
8,539,414
7,525,723
Prepaid expenses
5
-
145,645
Total assets
11,680,497
12,117,389
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,9
923,960
877,717
Other payables
3,962
3,962
Deferred purchase consideration - current
4
1,187,076
682,841
2,114,998
1,564,520
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred purchase consideration
4
-
424,745
Total liabilities
2,114,998
1,989,265
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
7
12,649,726
12,649,726
Contributed surplus
2,120,437
2,018,338
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
122,547
2,754
Deficit
(5,327,211)
(4,542,694)
Total shareholders' equity
9,565,499
10,128,124
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
11,680,497
12,117,389
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 13)
APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Lowell Kamin ("signed")
Director
Gunther Roehlig ("signed")
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
SILVERTON METALS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
$
$
$
$
General and administrative expenses
Accounting and audit
9
50,141
18,255
72,117
37,193
Bank charges and interest
(4,989)
468
(4,077)
973
Exploration Research & Investigation
2,915
-
2,915
-
Filing and listing fees
14,380
8,425
22,889
32,072
Insurance
7,539
2,657
12,321
2,657
Investor relations and marketing
20,684
387,644
84,737
471,722
Legal and professional fees
32,057
23,042
42,463
25,582
Management, consulting and advisory fees
9
216,299
224,429
460,204
288,535
Office and miscellaneous
3,578
3,820
3,881
4,268
Rent
9
6,545
6,137
12,479
11,375
Share-based compensation
7(d),9
102,099
-
102,099
1,482,550
Transfer agent fees
3,088
6,315
4,653
17,566
Loss before other items
(454,336)
(681,192)
(816,681)
(2,374,493)
Other income
Foreign exchange gain
6,174
30,317
32,164
42,148
Net loss for the period
(448,162)
(650,875)
(784,517)
(2,332,345)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences
18,185
(86,562)
119,793
(140,253)
Total other comprehensive profit (loss) for the period
18,185
(86,562)
119,793
(140,253)
Total Comprehensive Loss for the period
(429,977)
(737,437)
(664,724)
(2,472,598)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
during the period
7(f)
27,336,500
27,336,500
27,336,500
21,982,273
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
SILVERTON METALS CORP.
(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Number of
Capital
Contributed
shares
Stock
Surplus
AOCI(L)*
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - December 31, 2020
11,387,500
911,706
-
-
(566,467)
345,239
- Private placement
11,574,000
9,259,200
-
-
-
9,259,200
Less issue costs- cash
-
(732,484)
-
-
-
(732,484)
Less issue costs - warrants
-
(350,252)
350,252
-
-
-
Shares issued pursuant to qualifying transaction
4,375,000
3,500,000
-
-
-
3,500,000
Share-based compensation - stock options
-
-
1,729,642
-
-
1,729,642
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(140,253)
(2,332,345)
(2,472,598)
Balance - June 30, 2021
27,336,500
12,588,170
2,079,894
(140,253)
(2,898,812)
11,628,999
Share issuance costs - warrants
-
61,556
(61,556)
-
-
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
143,007
(1,643,882)
(1,500,875)
Balance - December 31, 2021
27,336,500
12,649,726
2,018,338
2,754
(4,542,694)
10,128,124
Share-based compensation - stock options
-
-
102,099
-
-
102,099
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
119,793
(784,517)
(664,724)
Balance - June 30, 2022
27,336,500
12,649,726
2,120,437
122,547
(5,327,211)
9,565,499
AOCI(L): Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
