    SVTN   CA8280031037

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(SVTN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:47 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.1600 CAD   -3.03%
Silverton Metals : Interim Financial Report 2022 Q2

08/30/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
SILVERTON METALS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

2,723,593

4,128,888

Other receivables

248,587

130,295

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5

168,903

186,838

Total current assets

3,141,083

4,446,021

Non-Current Assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

8,539,414

7,525,723

Prepaid expenses

5

-

145,645

Total assets

11,680,497

12,117,389

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,9

923,960

877,717

Other payables

3,962

3,962

Deferred purchase consideration - current

4

1,187,076

682,841

2,114,998

1,564,520

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred purchase consideration

4

-

424,745

Total liabilities

2,114,998

1,989,265

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

7

12,649,726

12,649,726

Contributed surplus

2,120,437

2,018,338

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

122,547

2,754

Deficit

(5,327,211)

(4,542,694)

Total shareholders' equity

9,565,499

10,128,124

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,680,497

12,117,389

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 13)

APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lowell Kamin ("signed")

Director

Gunther Roehlig ("signed")

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

$

$

$

$

General and administrative expenses

Accounting and audit

9

50,141

18,255

72,117

37,193

Bank charges and interest

(4,989)

468

(4,077)

973

Exploration Research & Investigation

2,915

-

2,915

-

Filing and listing fees

14,380

8,425

22,889

32,072

Insurance

7,539

2,657

12,321

2,657

Investor relations and marketing

20,684

387,644

84,737

471,722

Legal and professional fees

32,057

23,042

42,463

25,582

Management, consulting and advisory fees

9

216,299

224,429

460,204

288,535

Office and miscellaneous

3,578

3,820

3,881

4,268

Rent

9

6,545

6,137

12,479

11,375

Share-based compensation

7(d),9

102,099

-

102,099

1,482,550

Transfer agent fees

3,088

6,315

4,653

17,566

Loss before other items

(454,336)

(681,192)

(816,681)

(2,374,493)

Other income

Foreign exchange gain

6,174

30,317

32,164

42,148

Net loss for the period

(448,162)

(650,875)

(784,517)

(2,332,345)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

18,185

(86,562)

119,793

(140,253)

Total other comprehensive profit (loss) for the period

18,185

(86,562)

119,793

(140,253)

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

(429,977)

(737,437)

(664,724)

(2,472,598)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

during the period

7(f)

27,336,500

27,336,500

27,336,500

21,982,273

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Capital

Contributed

shares

Stock

Surplus

AOCI(L)*

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - December 31, 2020

11,387,500

911,706

-

-

(566,467)

345,239

- Private placement

11,574,000

9,259,200

-

-

-

9,259,200

Less issue costs- cash

-

(732,484)

-

-

-

(732,484)

Less issue costs - warrants

-

(350,252)

350,252

-

-

-

Shares issued pursuant to qualifying transaction

4,375,000

3,500,000

-

-

-

3,500,000

Share-based compensation - stock options

-

-

1,729,642

-

-

1,729,642

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(140,253)

(2,332,345)

(2,472,598)

Balance - June 30, 2021

27,336,500

12,588,170

2,079,894

(140,253)

(2,898,812)

11,628,999

Share issuance costs - warrants

-

61,556

(61,556)

-

-

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

143,007

(1,643,882)

(1,500,875)

Balance - December 31, 2021

27,336,500

12,649,726

2,018,338

2,754

(4,542,694)

10,128,124

Share-based compensation - stock options

-

-

102,099

-

-

102,099

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

119,793

(784,517)

(664,724)

Balance - June 30, 2022

27,336,500

12,649,726

2,120,437

122,547

(5,327,211)

9,565,499

  • AOCI(L): Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Silverton Metals Corp. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 20:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
