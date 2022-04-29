Silverton Metals : MD&A Year Ended December 31, 2021

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of April 29, 2022, is a review of operations, current financial position and outlook for Silverton Metals Corp., formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp., ("Silverton" or the "Company"). Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the notes thereto. Amounts are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in the following MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Silverton Metals Corp., formerly, Plymouth Realty Capital Corp., was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on July 15, 2013, was continued under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on March 21, 2019 and on March 2, 2021, in conjunction with the closing of its qualifying transaction ("Qualifying Transaction") ceased to be classified as a Capital Pool Company as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX-Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V" or the "Exchange"), and effective that date became a Tier 2 Mining issuer on the TSXV under the symbol "SVTN". Trading in the common shares of Silverton began on the TSX-V the new stock symbol "SVTN" on March 5, 2021. On May 5, 2021 the Company's shares commenced trading on the OTC Markets system, through the SEC-registered Alternative Trading

System quotation facilities (known as OTC Link® ATS), under the symbol "SVTNF".

Qualifying Transaction

On March 2, 2021, the Company completed its Qualifying Transaction with the acquisition of three silver-focused Mexican mineral properties, being Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton,

Durango (the "Silver Properties"), from Silver One Resources Inc. ("Silver One"), a TSX-V listed company, by acquiring from Silver One all of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP Minerals Inc. ("KCP"), which holds, through its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Terra Plata S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Terra"), a 100% interest in the Silver Properties

Under the terms of a share purchase agreement dated November 16, 2020, as amended January 4, 2021 and February 1, 2021, Silverton agreed to pay to Silver One, for all the issued and outstanding shares of KCP, $6,000,000 in cash and shares as follows: (a) pay $1,250,000 in cash on closing (paid March 3, 2021), (b) issue 4,375,000 common shares of Silverton (the "Consideration Shares", issued March 3, 2021),

(c) pay $750,000 in cash eighteen months after closing, and (d) pay $500,000 in cash twenty four months after closing.

1

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

The consideration for the asset acquisition, and the related assets and liabilities acquired at March 2, 2021 are as follows:

Purchase Consideration

$ Cash - on closing 1,250,000 Cash - deferred 1,250,000 Fair value discount on cash - deferred* (264,122) 4,375,000 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share 3,500,000 Transaction costs 114,669 Fair value of consideration 5,850,547 Allocation of Purchase Consideration $ Cash 6,737 Prepaids 13,414 Value-added tax receivable 57,113 Mineral properties 6,017,094 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,725) Acquisition adjustment to mineral properties* (238,086) 5,850,547

* Included in the acquisition adjustment to mineral properties is $264,122 of fair value discount applied to the deferred cash consideration, which was estimated using a discount rate of 15%.

Silverton also granted a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on each of the Silver Properties. At the option of Silverton, Silverton may repurchase two-thirds (2/3) of the Royalty (being a 1% net smelter return royalty) with a payment equal to US $500,000 for each of the Silver Properties.

The Consideration Shares issued to Silver One are subject to the Tier 2 value escrow requirements under the rules of the Exchange.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed its private placement offering through the issuance of 9,250,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.80 per

Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,400,000 (the "Brokered Private Placement"). In addition, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement for 2,324,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.80 per Unit for total proceeds of $1,859,200 (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement") (see

further details in the section entitled FINANCING ACTIVITIES).

As a result of closing of the Transaction, the Brokered Private Placement and the Non-Brokered Private Placement (as described further below), Silverton has 27,336,500 common shares issued and outstanding.

EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND EXPENDITURES

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred deferred acquisition and exploration expenditures of $7,525,723 (2020 - $nil). The expenditures primarily relate to the La Frazada and Peñasco

Quemado properties and principally arise from the Company's acquisition of the Silver Properties through

the purchase of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP on March 2, 2021, representing a cost of acquisition of $6,017,094. The expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2021, include land/recording fees of $876,183, general exploration costs of $223,916 and consulting costs for the advancement of the properties of $137,068. In addition, $114,669 of acquisition costs deferred at December 31, 2020 were recognized as exploration and evaluation asset additions during the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as non-cash share-based compensation of $247,092 for the year then ended. Netted against these

2

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

costs were an acquisition date gain of $88,633 and net discounting, on deferred cash consideration, of $142,413 The details of the deferred acquisition and exploration expenditures recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

La Peñasco Frazada Quemado Pluton Total $ $ $ $ December 31, 2020 - - - - Exploration and evaluation assets acquired 2,087,978 3,893,957 35,159 6,017,094 Acquisition adjustment to exploration and evaluation assets* (80,174) (149,522) (1,350) (231,046) Transfer of deferred acquisition costs 39,791 74,208 670 114,669 Drilling - 92,648 - 92,648 General Exploration 30,655 193,261 - 223,916 Geology - - 2,036 2,036 Consulting 58,854 59,803 18,411 137,068 Legal 15,346 28,620 258 44,224 Land / recording fees 41,366 119,039 715,778 876,183 Share-based compensation 85,743 159,905 1,444 247,092 Foreign exchange translation 2,120 (10,308) 10,027 1,839 2,281,679 4,461,611 782,433 7,525,723 December 31, 2021 2,281,679 4,461,611 782,433 7,525,723 Pluton

Pluton is a 6,534-hectare property comprised of 3 contiguous mining concessions. It is strategically located within the historic "Ojuela-Mapimi Mining District" and lies along the eastern front of the Sierra Madre

Oriental in northern Durango. KCP Minerals holds 100% of the Pluton Property through Minera Terra. The concessions are subject to bi-annual property taxes and the filing of assessment work reports in May of each year covering the work accomplished on the property between January and December of the preceding year. At present, the total bi-annual property tax fee (i.e., twice per year) payable to the Mexican government for the property's concessions is Mx$ 1,374,848 per semester (approximately US$67,794). At December 31, 2021, there is US$570,000 (December 31, 2020 - $nil) included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for amounts due with respect to the property taxes. The property is also subject to annual assessment work expenditure requirements of approximately US$1,000,000.

Peñasco Quemado

The Peñasco Quemado Silver Property is located within the north central portion of the Mexican state of Sonora, south of the American state of Arizona. approximately 14.5 km northwest of the town of Tubutama and in the Magdalena-Tubutama mining district. KCP Minerals holds 100% of the Peñasco Quemado Property through Minera Terra. The property consists of seven mining concessions. The main mineral concessions are contiguous and vary in size for a total property area of approximately 3,746 ha, while the fractional claims are not contiguous. At present, the aggregate property tax payable to the Mexican government for the mineral concessions is Mx$ 788,251 per semester (approximately US$38,869) every six months which are due on or before the end of January and July respectively. The mineral concessions at Peñasco Quemado expire between October 29, 2028 and September 14, 2056. The property is also subject to annual assessment work expenditure requirements of approximately US$300,000.

3

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

La Frazada

The La Frazada Property is located within the central portion of the Mexican state of Nayarit, approximately 55 km northwest of Tepic, the capital of the state of Nayarit and 300 km to the northwest of the city of Guadalajara, the second largest city in Central Mexico. The La Frazada Property is situated in the El Zopilote mining district in the Ruiz municipality. KCP Minerals holds 100% of the La Frazada Property through Minera Terra. The property consists of one mining concession totaling 299 ha. At present, the property tax bi-annual (i.e., twice per year) fee payable to the Mexican government for the mineral concession is Mx$ 62,936 (approximately US$3,103) every six months which are due on or before the end of January and July respectively. The mineral concession expires on May 22, 2058. The concession is subject to bi-annual property taxes, (which are paid in January and July) and the filing of assessment work reports in May of each year, covering the work accomplished on the property between January and December of the preceding year.

2021 Exploration Activities & Updates

On May 3, 2021 the Company announced the appointment of environmental consultants to prepare Informe Preventivo reports required for access and drill pads construction on the Company's Peñasco Quemado and La Frazada projects in the states of Sonora and Nayarit, Mexico respectively. On the same date, the Company announced the appointment of geological consultants to conduct preparatory geological work and manage the forthcoming drilling program on Peñasco Quemado.

Pluton is in a prolific, carbonate replacement, silver, zinc and lead producing district, with the currently producing nearby La Platosa Mine of Excellon Resources being one of the highest-grade silver producers in Mexico. Pluton lies in a similar geological environment to La Platosa, and is also immediately along strike from the past producing La Ojuela mine, historically one of the richest silver mines in Mexico and one of the first mines to be acquired by Peñoles in the late 1800's. Analysis of geophysical data is in progress and drilling targets are being identified. At Peñasco Quemado silver mineralization has been traced along a 2 kilometres strike length and four high priority geophysical targets have been identified, two of which have had further testing performed on them (see further below for November 3, 2021 announcement). At La Frazada two silver bearing veins have been identified and have been traced along a strike length of about 3 kilometres.

The Company initially planned a Phase 1 drill program of 1,500 metres drilling on each of the La Frazada and Peñasco Quemado projects that focused on confirming historic resources and testing for extensions. On May 18, 2021 the Company announced the appointment of a mining contractor to safely access underground workings at the La Frazada project. Over 3 kilometres of underground workings have been identified as being potentially accessible. On November 3, 2021 the Company announced it had been informed by Mexico's Secretaría del Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") that the Informe Preventivo report needed to conduct surface drilling has not been approved and that the Company will be required to submit and have approved an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") before drilling can commence. It is estimated this process will take about six months. Exploration will be halted temporarily until the EIS has been prepared and approved.

On October 25, 2021, the Company provided an update of exploration activities at Pluton. Recent processing and 3D-modelling of geophysical data commissioned by the Company reveals new target areas and features not previously identified, which are potentially related to mineralization. To date, magnetometry reprocessing has been completed while ZTEM and gravity modelling are in progress. Permitting is underway for a seismic test line scheduled to be surveyed in Q1 2022. The seismic profile is expected to determine the depth to carbonate rocks that host silver-rich manto-chimney deposits/carbonate replacement deposits. Mag 3D modelling of magnetic data, in addition to having identified a new target, has refined the location and shape of magnetic bodies (interpreted as intrusive rocks), alteration zones and structures, all especially useful for the selection of drill targets. The new target area called San Andres, located south of the Dos Amigos target, is added to the five targets previously identified (See NR date October 25, 2021).

4

SILVERTON METALS CORP.

(formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.)

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

On November 3, 2021, the Company announced it had commenced a 2,200-meter diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Peñasco Quemado project. The drilling will test two priority target areas called La Fortuna and Penasco Pit, located in separate areas of the property. In the Penasco Pit area, on the eastern part of the property, the drilling will target the south and southeast, down-dip extension of a conglomerate-hosted, shallow, southwest-dipping replacement manto that contains the drill defined historic resource estimate. Additional drilling is designed to test the interpreted along-strike extensions to this mineralized zone area as identified by strong, southeast trending geochemical anomalies which exceed three kilometers in length and have some coincidental geophysical anomalies. Drilling in the Fortuna area, on the western part of the property, will test strong zinc, lead and copper soil anomalies with a coincidental "plug" like geophysical low resistivity anomaly that extends beyond 500 meters in depth (See NR date

November 3, 2021).

On November 29, 2021, the Company announced it signed an access agreement with the Comisariado Ejidal of Ejido Mapimi, owner of the communal land on which the Company's Pluton silver - zinc project is situated. The three-year agreement provides for access to the land for surface exploration work including diamond drilling, and use of a core storage facility. Silverton initiated exploration work on the property including preparations for a seismic survey scheduled for January 2022, which was followed by data integration, analysis, target selection and planned drill permitting in 1H2022 and drilling in 2H2022.

On January 25, 2022, the Company announced the completion of geophysical 3D modelling of airborne electromagnetic data ("ZTEM" Z-Tipper Axis Electromagnetic) and the commencement of a Seismic Survey profile at its 100% owned Pluton silver-zinc-lead project in the state of Durango, Mexico. The ZTEM processing and 3D-modelling have identified significant anomalies potentially related to metallic mineralization. The anomalies coincide with and reinforce six target areas previously identified (see NR October 25, 2021). At Pluton, the Company is exploring for Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRD) similar to Excellon Resources' high-grade La Platosa silver mine and the nearby historic Ojuela Mine, which operated for over 350 years. To supplement the ZTEM, the Company has completed work on a seismic line survey to better understand the sedimentary units and identify the contact between the overlying clastic rocks and the limestones which have the potential to host manto and chimney Carbonate Replacement Deposits. The Company is awaiting final analytical results from the survey.

SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

The following is a summary of certain selected audited financial information of the Company as at and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

2021 ($) 2020 ($) 2019 ($) Total Revenues - - - Loss for the year (3,976,227) (96,895) (61,977) Total comprehensive loss for the year (3,973,473) (96,895) (61,977) Loss Per Share (basic and diluted)(1) (0.16) (0.02) (0.13) Total Assets 12,117,389 402,907 3,678 Total Non-Current financial liabilities 258.096 - -

(1) The basic and diluted loss per share amounts are the same amount due to the anti-dilutive effect of outstanding stock options and warrants.

The loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 is significantly greater than the 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Company closing its Qualifying Transaction and significantly increasing its operations .

5