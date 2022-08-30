Silverton Metals : Management Discussion and Analysis 2022 Q2 08/30/2022 | 05:00pm EDT Send by mail :

SILVERTON METALS CORP. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of August 26, 2022, is a review of operations, current financial position and outlook for Silverton Metals Corp., formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp., ("Silverton" or the "Company"). Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and the notes thereto. Amounts are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in the following MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. COMPANY DESCRIPTION AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS Silverton Metals Corp., formerly, Plymouth Realty Capital Corp., was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on July 15, 2013, was continued under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on March 21, 2019 and on March 2, 2021, in conjunction with the closing of its qualifying transaction ("Qualifying Transaction") ceased to be classified as a Capital Pool Company as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX-Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V" or the "Exchange"), and effective that date became a Tier 2 Mining issuer on the TSXV under the symbol "SVTN". Trading in the common shares of Silverton began on the TSX-V the new stock symbol "SVTN" on March 5, 2021. On May 5, 2021 the Company's shares commenced trading on the OTC Markets system, through the SEC-registered Alternative Trading System quotation facilities (known as OTC Link® ATS), under the symbol "SVTNF". On May 24, 2022 the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, KCP, entered into a share purchase agreement with Zapata Exploration Ltd. ("Zapata") and 0924682 B.C. Ltd. ("0924682") to acquire the Margaritas Gold-Silver Property ("Margaritas") by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of Zapata's Mexican Subsidiary, Impulsora De Proyectos Mineros, S.A. De C.V. ("Impulsora"). Zapata and 0924682 are the legal and beneficial owners of all the issued and outstanding shares of Impulsora (the "IPM Shares"). The Margaritas Gold Property consists of two concessions, Margaritas and Ampliacion las Margaritas, that cover a total of 500 hectares located in the southwestern corner of the State of Durango, Mexico. In order to acquire the IMP shares, the Company had agreed to issue 750,0000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") and grant a net smelter return royalty of 0.5%, which had the option to be repurchased at a price of US $250,000. Zapata and 0924682 are private companies controlled by Chris Osterman and Raul Diaz-Unzueta, with Mr. Diaz-Unzueta being a related party to Company. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company cancelled the previously announced share purchase agreement with Zapata and 0924682 to acquire Margaritas. No consideration was transferred by the Company regarding the proposed acquisition of Margaritas. The Company completed a management suite change with Mr. Lowell Kamin replacing Mr. John Theobald as CEO, Mr. Kyle Appleby replacing Mr. Killian Ruby as CFO, and Messrs. Gordon Wylie and Barry Girling resigned as Directors of the Company being replaced by Mr. Scott Margach as a Director of the Company. 1 SILVERTON METALS CORP. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 On July 19, 2022, the Company entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Wholesome Organic Limited (the "WOL"). WOL owns the Peny Property (the "Property"), comprised of fifteen mineral claims. Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of WOL and, in consideration of which the Company will issue to the WOL shareholders 13,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.095 per share for a total consideration of $1,235,000. The closing of the acquisition is subject to the parties completing due diligence, entering into a definitive agreement and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND EXPENDITURES During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred deferred acquisition and exploration expenditures of $885,510 (2021 - $7,002,577), prior to foreign currency translation gain of $128,181 (2021 loss of $136,292). The expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily relate to the Peñasco Quemado and Pluton properties (the expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2021 principally arose from the Company's acquisition of the Silver Properties through the purchase of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP on March 2, 2021, representing a cost of acquisition of $6,017,094). The expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2022, include drilling costs of $165,048, geology costs of $128,885, land/recording fees of $242,780, general exploration costs of $194,290 and consulting costs for the advancement of the properties of $75,017. In addition, $79,490 of unwind of discounting on deferred cash consideration relating to the acquisition of the Silver Properties was recognized as exploration and evaluation asset additions during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The details of the deferred acquisition and exploration expenditures recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows: Peñasco La Quemado Frazada Pluton Total $ $ $ $ December 31, 2021 4,461,611 2,281,679 782,433 7,525,723 Unwind of discounting on deferred cash consideration (Note 4) 51,442 27,584 464 79,490 Drilling 165,048 - - 165,048 General Exploration 194,290 - - 194,290 Geology - 34,830 94,055 128,885 Consulting (Note 9) 42,263 16,494 16,260 75,017 Land / recording fees 156,187 3,513 83,080 242,780 Foreign exchange translation 87,809 35,988 4,384 128,181 697,039 118,409 198,243 1,013,691 June 30, 2022 5,158,650 2,400,088 980,676 8,539,414 The foreign currency translation amount arises from the Company's subsidiary, Minera Terra, incurring exploration expenditures in currencies other than the Canadian dollar while the Company's consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, thereby giving rise to foreign currency translation differences upon inclusion of the Canadian dollar equivalent of the foreign currency expenditures in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Pluton Pluton is a 6,534-hectare property comprised of 3 contiguous mining concessions. It is strategically located within the historic "Ojuela-Mapimi Mining District" and lies along the eastern front of the Sierra Madre Oriental in northern Durango. KCP Minerals holds 100% of the Pluton Property through Minera Terra. The concessions are subject to bi-annual property taxes and the filing of assessment work reports in May of each year covering the work accomplished on the property between January and December of the preceding year. At present, the total bi-annual property tax fee (i.e., twice per year) payable to the Mexican 2 SILVERTON METALS CORP. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 government for the property's concessions is Mx$ 1,374,848 per semester (approximately US$67,794). At June 30, 2022, there is US $631,700 (CAD $789,372) (December 31, 2021 - US$570,000 (CAD $722,646)) included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for amounts due with respect to the property taxes. The property is also subject to annual assessment work expenditure requirements of approximately US$1,000,000. Peñasco Quemado The Peñasco Quemado Silver Property is located within the north central portion of the Mexican state of Sonora, south of the American state of Arizona. approximately 14.5 km northwest of the town of Tubutama and in the Magdalena-Tubutama mining district. KCP Minerals holds 100% of the Peñasco Quemado Property through Minera Terra. The property consists of seven mining concessions. The main mineral concessions are contiguous and vary in size for a total property area of approximately 3,746 ha, while the fractional claims are not contiguous. At present, the aggregate property tax payable to the Mexican government for the mineral concessions is Mx$ 788,251 per semester (approximately US$38,869) every six months which are due on or before the end of January and July respectively. The mineral concessions at Peñasco Quemado expire between October 29, 2028 and September 14, 2056. The property is also subject to annual assessment work expenditure requirements of approximately US$300,000. La Frazada The La Frazada Property is located within the central portion of the Mexican state of Nayarit, approximately 55 km northwest of Tepic, the capital of the state of Nayarit and 300 km to the northwest of the city of Guadalajara, the second largest city in Central Mexico. The La Frazada Property is situated in the El Zopilote mining district in the Ruiz municipality. KCP Minerals holds 100% of the La Frazada Property through Minera Terra. The property consists of one mining concession totaling 299 ha. At present, the property tax bi-annual (i.e., twice per year) fee payable to the Mexican government for the mineral concession is Mx$ 62,936 (approximately US$3,103) every six months which are due on or before the end of January and July respectively. The mineral concession expires on May 22, 2058. The concession is subject to bi-annual property taxes, (which are paid in January and July) and the filing of assessment work reports in May of each year, covering the work accomplished on the property between January and December of the preceding year. 2022 Exploration Activities & Updates On January 25, 2022, the Company announced the completion of geophysical 3D modelling of airborne electromagnetic data ("ZTEM" Z-Tipper Axis Electromagnetic) and the commencement of a Seismic Survey profile at its 100% owned Pluton silver-zinc-lead project in the state of Durango, Mexico. The ZTEM processing and 3D-modelling have identified significant anomalies potentially related to metallic mineralization. The anomalies coincide with and reinforce six target areas previously identified (see NR October 25, 2021). At Pluton, the Company is exploring for Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRD) similar to Excellon Resources' high-grade La Platosa silver mine and the nearby historic Ojuela Mine, which operated for over 350 years. To supplement the ZTEM, the Company has completed work on a seismic line survey to better understand the sedimentary units and identify the contact between the overlying clastic rocks and the limestones which have the potential to host manto and chimney Carbonate Replacement Deposits. The Company is awaiting final analytical results from the survey. On April 13, 2022 the company announced that step-out drilling in two separate areas of the property has extended the silver mineralization at its 100% owned Peñasco Quemado ("PQ") project in northern Sonora, Mexico. Drill hole PQ21-3 drilled in the Fortuna target, intersected 438 g/t Ag (silver) and 0.62% Cu (copper) over 0.95 meters within a broader zone of 11.3 meters averaging 54.5 g/t Ag, and extended the mineralization nearly 400 meters northwest of the nearest hole (Fig 1). Towards the northwest, the mineralization remains open along strike and at depth. The mineralization at the Fortuna target is hosted within northwest-oriented, near vertical to east-dipping vein structures adjacent to an andesitic dyke traced for a length exceeding 700 meters. 3 SILVERTON METALS CORP. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Drill hole PQ21-08 located southeast of the eastern limit of the Peñasco Pit historic resource area, extended the silver mineralization approximately 100 meters in said direction. This hole, in conjunction with several other holes drilled by previous operators east and outside of the historic resource area, expand the Peñasco Pit mineralization by an additional 300 meters along strike, for a combined total expansion of 400 meters from the resource area. See, for example, drill holes PQRC-37,PQRC-39, PQRC 79, and PQRC-80 which report average silver grades of 72 g/t, 75 g/t Ag, 176 g/t and 186 g/t over 12 meters, 7.5 meters, 3 meters and 16.5 meters respectively During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company cancelled the share purchase agreement with Zapata Exploration Ltd. ("Zapata") and 0924682 B.C. Ltd. ("0924682") to acquire the Margaritas Gold-Silver Property ("Margaritas"). SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS A summary of the Company's quarterly results for the 8 most recent quarters is as follows: Three Months Ended: Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Total revenue $Nil $Nil $Nil $Nil Net loss ($448,162) ($336,355) ($983,931) ($659,952) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) ($0.02) ($0.01) ($0.04) ($0.02) Three Months Ended: Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Total revenue $Nil $Nil $Nil $Nil Net loss ($650,874) ($1,681,471) ($5,009) ($60,551) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) ($0.02) ($0.10) ($0.01) ($0.01) 1 Due to rounding, the sum of the quarterly net loss per share amounts may not equal the annual net loss per share amount. The net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, was higher than other quarters, primarily due to the non- cash share-based compensation recorded related to the 880,000 options granted to the CEO which was not incurred in the prior comparable period. The net loss for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, was lower than other quarters, except for quarters prior to March 31, 2021, primarily due to the decrease in certain consulting and advisory fees which were comprised of the release of prepayments related to the fiscal year ended 2021, and where the expensing of the costs of those prepaid services ceased during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The net loss for the comparable period in the prior year included costs related to the Qualifying Transaction, and a significant non-cash charge for share-based compensation of $1,482,550, arising from the granting of 2,450,000 options during that quarter, which was not incurred in the current quarter ended March 31, 2022 as no new options were granted. These costs were offset by an increase in costs for management, consulting and advisory fees of $243,905 (2021 - $64,106), which all arose due to the increase in operational activities by the Company since the closing of its Qualifying Transaction and management of its exploration properties compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was higher than the other quarters, other than the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to management, consulting and advisory fees of $215,216, investor relations charges of $404,171 and bad debt expense of $250,000, which all arose during 2021 as a result of increased operation activity by the Company since the closing of its Qualifying Transaction during 4 SILVERTON METALS CORP. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021. In addition, accounting and audit fees of $41,623 were incurred due to an increase in support in relation to the operations of the Company. The net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was higher than other prior quarters, other than the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to management, consulting and advisory fees of $196,500 investor relations and bad debt expense of $350,000, relating to potentially unrecoverable amounts from a subsequently cancelled prepaid contract, recognized during the quarter. The net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased compared to prior quarters as certain legal and professional costs associated with the acquisition of the properties associated with the Qualifying Transaction were reversed, which was partially offset by accruals of audit fees for the year-ended December 31, 2020. The net loss for the quarters September 30, 2020 was primarily due to charges for accounting and audit, filing fees and legal fees which were incurred primarily with respect to the Qualifying Transaction. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six months ended June 30, 2022 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $784,517 and a loss per share of $0.03 (2021- loss of $2,332,345 and a loss per share of $0.11). 2022 2021 $ $ Expenses Accounting and audit 72,117 37,193 Bank charges and interest (4,077) 973 Exploration Research & Investigation 2,915 - Filing and listing fees 22,889 32,072 Insurance 12,321 2,657 Investor relations and marketing 84,737 471,722 Legal and professional fees 42,463 25,582 Management, consulting and advisory fees 460,204 288,535 Office and miscellaneous 3,881 4,268 Rent 12,479 11,375 Share-based compensation 102,099 1,482,550 Transfer agent fees 4,653 17,566 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (32,164) (42,148) Loss for the period (784,517) (2,332,345) Currency translation differences 119,793 (140,253) Total comprehensive loss (664,724) (2,472,598) The loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased in comparison to 2021 due primarily to share- based compensation recognized during the prior period of $1,482,550 related to the granting of options compared to the current period non-cash amount recorded of $102,099 relating to the granting of 880,000 options to the CEO. 