10.04.2024 12:30:19 (local time)

Company: Simat AD-Gabrovo (SIMT)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Simat AD dated 05 April 2024 passed the following resolutions:

- Changes within the managing bodies of the company:

Releasing Georgi Popov and Nikola Popnikolov, and electing Milena Petkova and Radina Vasileva as members of the Board of Directors for a 5-year term of office

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies

- Determination of the guarantee for the management to the members of the managing bodies

- Change of the company name to Sinergiya Invest Holding AD

- Change of the seat and registered office address to Sofia, 239 Botevgradsko Shose Blvd., office 1

- Change of the company's scope of business activity

- Adoption of new Statutes of the company

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

