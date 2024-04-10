Company: Simat AD-Gabrovo (SIMT)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Simat AD dated 05 April 2024 passed the following resolutions:
- Changes within the managing bodies of the company:
Releasing Georgi Popov and Nikola Popnikolov, and electing Milena Petkova and Radina Vasileva as members of the Board of Directors for a 5-year term of office
- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies
- Determination of the guarantee for the management to the members of the managing bodies
- Change of the company name to Sinergiya Invest Holding AD
- Change of the seat and registered office address to Sofia, 239 Botevgradsko Shose Blvd., office 1
- Change of the company's scope of business activity
- Adoption of new Statutes of the company
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
