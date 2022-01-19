Simble : Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report

Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS) | ASX Announcement

Financial Update

Simble is pleased to report receipts from customers for the December Quarter of $0.59m, a 127% increase on the corresponding prior year period of $0.26m. Receipts from customers for the year to date of $1.72m represent a 21% increase of the prior year figure of $1.42m.

Simble Energy division annualised recurring revenue (ARR) has increased by 8% from $702k in Q3 to $758k in Q4, with most of this increase attributable to subscription revenue from UK partners including Sylvania, GA Harper and Powercor. The movement of energy SaaS ARR split between the CarbonView and SimbleSense platforms over the last twelve-month period is shown in the table below:

Energy SaaS Annualised Recurring Revenue

$800,000 $700,000 Revenue $600,000 $500,000 Annualised $400,000 $300,000

$200,000 $100,000 $0

Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21Apr-21May-21Jun-21Jul-21 Aug-21Sep-21Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21 CarbonView SaaS SimbleSense Saas Total Energy SaaS

Table 1: Energy SaaS ARR

Overall ARR has also increased across Q3 to Q4, having risen by 5.1% from $1.11m to $1.17m.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter of $0.47m increased by 5% on the previous quarter reflecting increased expenditure on growth focused initiatives. Payments for research and development were 89% higher, and payments for staff costs were 34% higher than the previous quarter.

As required under ASX listing rule 4.7C.3 payments to related parties in the quarter of $40K are comprised of directors' fees of $30K paid pursuant to letters of appointment and consulting fees of $10K paid under a discreet project consulting agreement. The basis and principles of director remuneration are consistent with the remuneration report included in the Company's Annual Report which was released to the ASX on 31 March 2021.

