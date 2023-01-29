Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2096   HK0000658531

SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(2096)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:03 2023-01-27 am EST
10.56 HKD   -2.40%
04:49aChina approves two domestically developed COVID drugs
RE
01/18Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited Announces Appointment Wang Xi as an Executive Director and the Appointment of Sung Ka Woon as an Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
01/16Ascletis Pharma Signs Deal with Simcere Pharma Unit for Supply of HIV Medication; Simcere Shares Plunge 13%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs

01/29/2023 | 04:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: View of a hospital as COVID-19 outbreak continues in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday.

The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group <2096. HK> and a unit of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd, the administration said in a statement on its website.

China abandoned its stringent "zero COVID" policy in early December after protests against it, allowing people to travel and the virus to spread rapidly throughout the country, boosting demand for COVID treatments.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HECKLER & KOCH AG -5.51% 120 Real-time Quote.-2.44%
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. 0.97% 41.6 Delayed Quote.-14.23%
SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED -2.40% 10.56 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
Analyst Recommendations on SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 902 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 3 588 M 3 588 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 542
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,15 CNY
Average target price 12,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Sheng Ren Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Shan Wan CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Ren Hong Tang Co-Chairman
Pin Wang Chief Scientific Officer
Mookerjee Bijoyesh Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED-9.12%3 588
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.19%30 704
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.86%17 467
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.04%13 242
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-5.76%10 923
CIPLA LIMITED-2.67%10 367