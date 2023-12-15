Dean McIntyre Head of Global Commercial, SimCorp London, Copenhagen - December 15, 2023 - SimCorp announces the appointment of Dean McIntyre as the Head of Global Commercial, a newly established role crucial for driving the company's growth strategy going forward. In his capacity overseeing all global commercial functions, McIntyre will be responsible for a spectrum of sales enablement activities, including developing sales training, content creation and supporting SimCorp's growth ambitions. Reporting directly to Chief Revenue Officer Oliver Johnson, McIntyre will provide essential support to regional Managing Directors by offering regional market insights and competitive intelligence. This information will inform strategic sales actions, ensuring that local teams have the necessary prerequisites for success. SimCorp's merger with Axioma, combining its industry-leading investment management platform with Axioma's best-in-class risk analytics and portfolio construction solutions, paves the way for accelerating SimCorp's growth. The combined solutions of SimCorp and Axioma have proven highly successful, and McIntyre will focus on further strengthening the market position and fostering best practices across all commercial teams.

Dean McIntyre joined SimCorp in January 2023 as Director of Strategy, with the primary focus on developing the go-to-market strategy for the asset management segment. Prior to joining SimCorp, McIntyre has held senior positions with service vendors providers and investment management companies UBS Global Asset Management, FactSet, Bloomberg, BISAM and Northern Trust. With over 25 years of experience in the financial industry, he has a robust background as a practitioner in investment performance and risk analysis and a proven track record in strategy, sales, client services, and product development.

"With his extensive expertise in the financial services industry, Dean possesses the in-depth understanding and capabilities necessary to effectively lead and scale our global commercial teams, ensuring excellence in commercial endeavors. His internal promotion is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth and recognizing the strong talent we have within SimCorp," comments Oliver Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at SimCorp. "With the market demanding stronger solutions based on better insights and a true understanding to enable asset owners and asset managers to operate more efficiently, we are well-positioned for continued growth and to further strengthen our relationships with existing clients and partners," says Dean McIntyre, Global Head of Commercial at SimCorp. "My role entails showcasing the value we create for our clients, while also focusing on eliminating roadblocks for sales and championing best practices to ensure SimCorp's continued success. I look forward to working with the team to pursue our growth ambitions," McIntyre continues. Dean McIntyre will continue to be based in SimCorp's London office.