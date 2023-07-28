More about the company
SimCorp A/S is a Denmark-based company engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions to the financial industry. The Company's product, SimCorp Dimension, is a customizable, modular investment management software solution for professional investment managers, which supports all elements of the investment management process. It includes Asset Manager, Client Manager, Data Warehouse Manager, Order Manager and Settlement Manager, among others. Additionally, the Company provides services such as business consulting, implementation, and maintenance. Its clients include asset and fund managers, insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds, banks and mortgage lenders, among others. SimCorp A/S is a parent entity of the SimCorp Group. It operates through numerous subsidiaries, in geographical segments such as Nordic region, Central Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Benelux and France, Middle East, the Asia Pacific region, and North America.