Gretchen Garrigues Chief Marketing Officer at SimCorp Gretchen Garrigues has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at SimCorp, a provider of Investment Management solutions. In a newly created role as CMO, Gretchen Garrigues will be responsible for Marketing, Branding and Communication. She brings extensive strategic marketing expertise and a strong focus on commercial results that will elevate the SimCorp brand and accelerate the company's growth trajectory. "I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Gretchen Garrigues to the SimCorp team as our new CMO. Her exceptional background and industry experience are exactly what we need to drive our company forward. Having her based in New York is a perfect fit, as it will undoubtedly amplify our momentum in expanding across North America," says Oliver Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at SimCorp.

"Gretchen joins SimCorp with a strong CMO experience from several Fortune 500 ($10B+), publicly traded, global financial services companies; including Manulife, First Data (Fiserv), and GE Capital, where she built an extensive global track record of success scaling, transforming, and leading marketing and communications teams varying in size up to 1,600 people across 22 countries," he continues. Prior to joining SimCorp, Gretchen Garrigues held a position as the founder and Global CMO of the Global Growth Marketing Group, a boutique consulting firm, providing SME clients with marketing strategy, best practice sharing, hands-on execution, and optimized communications focused on customer experience and growth.

Gretchen Garrigues also has an extensive background in financial services with three years as Global CMO at Manulife where she led global enterprise marketing, communications, and customer experience. Furthermore, she served as Global CMO at First Data. During a 16-year tenure at GE Capital Gretchen Garrigues led marketing for five financial services businesses across a broad spectrum of products and held positions as Global Head Strategic Marketing, CMO of Strategic Marketing, and Senior Managing Director. Gretchen Garrigues holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BA in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia. She completed a graduate Certificat at the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) and achieved GE Certification as a Six Sigma Black Belt and as a Master Black Belt.