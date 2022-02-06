Log in
SimCorp A/S : Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Annual Report 2021

02/06/2022 | 06:58am EST
SimCorp's Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 am (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:

From Denmark: +45 32720417
From UK/ International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
From USA: +1 6467413167

Confirmation Code: 646189

At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.

It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nr7aubfc

The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp's website.

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 11:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 488 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2021 96,6 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 49,6 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 3 149 M 3 603 M 3 603 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 948
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Peter Kromann Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rosenvold Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schütze Chairman
Thomas Hejlsberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schak Moller SVP-Group Legal & Compliance
