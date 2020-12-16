SimCorp A/S : Jyske Capital extends SimCorp partnership in the front office to...

SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announces a new agreement with Jyske Capital, the asset management arm of Jyske Bank Group, Denmark's third largest banking group. With approximately €23 billion EUR* in assets under management, the asset management arm is extending its use of SimCorp Dimension in the front office, with the addition of its Order Manager solution. With SimCorp Dimension already in place as the foundation for Jyske Capital's front-to-back investment operations, the addition of SimCorp's Order Manager aims to deliver consolidated and enhanced trade management, in increasingly complex and competitive markets.

As a result of the successful long-term, trusted partnership with SimCorp, the selection seeks to support Jyske Capital with the challenges it has identified and at the same time deliver the scale needed to execute high volumes of trades, across a variety of financial instruments. SimCorp's scalable approach will enable Jyske Capital to increase its trading strategies, within a fixed cost base, delivering consistency and long-term growth.

The decision to onboard SimCorp's Order Manager, follows the established front-to back foundation provided by SimCorp across the fund manager's operations. With the platform recently extended to the banking arm, the institution wanted a solution that could eliminate manual efforts and reduce operational risk, while accessing a reliable overview of positions, and consolidating fragmented systems.

SimCorp's highly-automated and open front office solution delivers a robust foundation for optimizing trades, enabling faster execution, with its intuitive and streamlined workflows. Designed to eliminate manual processes and improve STP rates, it combines with an integrated Investment Book of Record (IBOR), to deliver multi-asset coverage across investment strategies, with one unified version of data for an accurate overview. Together with open integration to the leading third-party analytics, EMS and trade data providers, it provides swift access to intraday data, for clients to stay one step ahead.

Henning Mortensen, Head of Jyske Capital comments: 'SimCorp's scalable front office solutions will enable Jyske Capital to benefit from consolidation across the asset management business arm, creating significant operational efficiency and cost reductions across the group. This will not only aid our long-term growth objectives but also in the short term, boost our collective capabilities in the front office, and enable us to put even more focus on delivering solid and professional solutions to our clients.'

Hans Otto Engkilde, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SimCorp EMEA adds: 'We are very pleased to announce this new agreement with our long-standing client, deepening the partnership further. Jyske Capital joins a fast-growing global community of clients choosing SimCorp Dimension in the front office. Combining the industry's leading and integrated Investment Book of Record (IBOR), with a highly-automated approach, enables our clients to benefit from scalable, low cost operations, and more accurate positions and cash data for superior decision making. Ultimately, this expertise will provide Jyske Capital with a complete offer to successfully meet its growth objectives and operational needs, while also competing effectively.'

*AUM as of September 30th 2020

About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class, multi-asset investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and treasury. Deployed on premise or in the cloud, SimCorp's core solution, SimCorp Dimension®, alongside SimCorp Coric®, SimCorp Gain™, and SimCorp Sofia™ form a powerful and complete solution. Together with a range of managed services, they support the entire investment life cycle, based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests around 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, with regional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com

About Jyske Capital

Jyske Capital is one of Denmark's leading asset managers with total assets under management of EUR 23bn. Jyske Capital is a part of Jyske Bank A/S that was founded in 1967.

Our mission is to challenge and meet our clients' requirements for discretionary managed portfolios. We address professional Danish and international clients and cooperate closely with a number of other areas of Jyske Bank A/S - including Corporate Institutional Banking, Cash Management and Private Banking.

Our clients are our most important asset. It is crucial for us that all links of the capital management value chain demonstrate maximum team performance to ensure that the clients' unconditional confidence in capital management remains intact and strong.'