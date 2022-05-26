SimCorp A/S : StonePine Asset Management accelerates growth to scale strategy...

Log in
    SIM   DK0060495240

SIMCORP A/S

(SIM)
05/25
527.40 DKK   +4.44%
05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
StonePine Asset Management accelerates growth to scale strategy with SimCorp Platform and Services
May 26, 2022
SimCorp, a leading provider of SaaS Investment Management solutions, and StonePine Asset Management have signed an agreement in which SimCorp will support the asset manager with complete, front-to-back office investment processing.

StonePine, which manages over CAD $60 Billion in AUM, chose SimCorp as its primary partner for the comprehensive capabilities it offers in a single technology platform as well as supporting operational and technical services. This construct will deliver immediate scale to the business.

The agreement will allow StonePine to run all aspects of the portfolio management, trading, and compliance process on the same platform as the post-trade operational activities (reconciliation, corporate actions, trade lifecycle management, etc.) which will be supported by SimCorp Accounting and Operations Services.

Nadim Rizk, Chief Executive Officer, StonePine Asset Management, comments: "A partnership with SimCorp offers us a great opportunity to implement what we believe to be a best-in-class solution for our clients. We are confident that the unique, consolidated front-to-back approach of SimCorp is the right choice to support our business growth. We appreciated how quickly the SimCorp team was able to mobilize its platform and service teams for StonePine in just a few months and we look forward to working with SimCorp in both the short and long term to achieve our business objectives."

James Corrigan, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of SimCorp North America, comments: "We are very proud to partner with StonePine, whose leadership team has gained much industry recognition over the years, including Morningstar's 5-star and Fundata's FundGrade A+ ratings. It is a privilege to work with a visionary team that understands how to harness the best in tech-enabled services to drive successful outcomes for their clients."

StonePine is joining an increasing number of North American Asset Managers that have chosen the SimCorp Platform, supported by our award-winning service solutions.
SimCorp services are backed by 50+ years of proven technology and market-leading automated processing of more than USD 30 trillion in assets under management across 300+ global organizations.

About SimCorp

SimCorp offers industry-leading, integrated investment management solutions.

Our platform and ecosystem, comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity, empowers us to provide 40% of the world's top 100 financial companies with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.

With over 25 offices around the world, and 2,000 employees, we are a truly global, collaborative team that connects every continent and industry seamlessly.

About StonePine Asset Management

Based in Montreal, StonePine Asset Management Inc. is a specialist global equity manager founded in 2021 following a separation from a large independent asset manager.

StonePine is 100% employee-owned and focused exclusively on helping clients achieve their financial goals by investing in what we believe to be the highest quality companies worldwide.

StonePine currently has approximately $60 billion in assets under management and is led by Nadim Rizk, a seasoned portfolio manager with over 25 years of experience.

Media Contacts

SimCorp: Alex McNab-Lundback - +4521314487 - alex.mcnab-lundbaeck@simcorp.com

StonePine: Thomas Clancy - 978-529-3906 - tclancy@stonepineam.com

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
