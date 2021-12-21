SimCorp A/S : Victoria Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) expands partnership...

The agreement includes an expanded use of the SimCorp platform for additional asset classes,

operational functions, and services that will support VFMC's strategic initiative to accelerate investment stewardship in their journey to further develop the next phase of their technology capabilities. This allows VFMC to optimize investment decisions and deliver market leading long-term returns by combining people's talent with data-powered tools.

SimCorp's robust and agile technology greatly enhances VFMC's well-structured investment process to generate superior risk-adjusted returns alongside a tailored, active investment management. VFMC is now able to scale and streamline their bespoke investment strategies, including non-traditional instruments, while reducing operational costs.

SimCorp delivers a simplified, data-driven, operating model which enables VFMC to respond quickly to needs for asset diversification and volatile market conditions.

Oliver Johnson, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SimCorp comments: "We are excited to continue building on our long-standing partnership with VFMC. We have always been impressed by their vision on what the next phases of their technology capability should be, and their people focus. With SimCorp's data-powered tools, VFMC is equipping staff to embrace and capitalise on the fast-evolving digital investment landscape and make the best decision for its clients. Our cloud-based technology also caters for flexible, remote and secure working, where everyone has access to the same information from anywhere, at all times,"

Sally Collins, COO at VFMC says: "We value SimCorp as a strategic partner who continues to innovate and adapt to fast changing market conditions and our evolving needs. SimCorp gives VFMC a "whole of portfolio" investment view, providing a holistic view across all assets. With access to one source of true data across all business functions, our people are equipped to make nimble business decisions and build a more robust portfolio in uncertain times."

