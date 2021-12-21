Log in
    SIM   DK0060495240

SIMCORP A/S

(SIM)
SimCorp A/S : Victoria Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) expands partnership...

12/21/2021
The agreement includes an expanded use of the SimCorp platform for additional asset classes,

operational functions, and services that will support VFMC's strategic initiative to accelerate investment stewardship in their journey to further develop the next phase of their technology capabilities. This allows VFMC to optimize investment decisions and deliver market leading long-term returns by combining people's talent with data-powered tools.

SimCorp's robust and agile technology greatly enhances VFMC's well-structured investment process to generate superior risk-adjusted returns alongside a tailored, active investment management. VFMC is now able to scale and streamline their bespoke investment strategies, including non-traditional instruments, while reducing operational costs.

SimCorp delivers a simplified, data-driven, operating model which enables VFMC to respond quickly to needs for asset diversification and volatile market conditions.

Oliver Johnson, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SimCorp comments: "We are excited to continue building on our long-standing partnership with VFMC. We have always been impressed by their vision on what the next phases of their technology capability should be, and their people focus. With SimCorp's data-powered tools, VFMC is equipping staff to embrace and capitalise on the fast-evolving digital investment landscape and make the best decision for its clients. Our cloud-based technology also caters for flexible, remote and secure working, where everyone has access to the same information from anywhere, at all times,"

Sally Collins, COO at VFMC says: "We value SimCorp as a strategic partner who continues to innovate and adapt to fast changing market conditions and our evolving needs. SimCorp gives VFMC a "whole of portfolio" investment view, providing a holistic view across all assets. With access to one source of true data across all business functions, our people are equipped to make nimble business decisions and build a more robust portfolio in uncertain times."

About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class, multi-asset investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, central banks, sovereign wealth funds and treasury. Deployed on premise or in the cloud, SimCorp's core solution, SimCorp Dimension®, alongside SimCorp Coric®, SimCorp Gain™ and SimCorp Sofia™ form a powerful and complete solution. Together with a range of managed services, they support the entire investment life cycle, based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests around 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, with regional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

Media Contact

SimCorp: Alex McNab-Lundback - +4521314487 - alex.mcnab-lundbaeck@simcorp.com


Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 489 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2021 98,3 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 49,6 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 3 548 M 4 014 M 4 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 948
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 89,99 €
Average target price 105,45 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Peter Kromann Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rosenvold Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schütze Chairman
Thomas Hejlsberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schak Moller SVP-Group Legal & Compliance
