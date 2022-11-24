Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. SimCorp A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIM   DK0060495240

SIMCORP A/S

(SIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:39 2022-11-24 am EST
482.90 DKK   +2.09%
04:24aSimcorp A/s : and Diligend partner to deliver efficient and digital due...
PU
11/21Simcorp A/s : and AccessFintech partner to drive data aggregation and...
PU
11/17Simcorp A/s : signs first African client
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SimCorp A/S : and Diligend partner to deliver efficient and digital due...

11/24/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SimCorp and Diligend partner to deliver efficient and digital due diligence and monitoring operations
November 24, 2022
SimCorp, an independent provider of SaaS (Software as a Service) investment management solutions, and Diligend, creators of award-winning software transforming the due diligence process, announce their collaboration to empower clients to further digitize their operational processes.

The combination of Diligend with SimCorp's integrated front-to-back investment management platform, SimCorp Dimension, will enable SimCorp clients to turn due diligence activities from a compulsory activity to a powerful operational process, enabling them to identify and manage risks in the investment process with qualitative data gathering and analysis before, during and after making an allocation.

Diligend offers two solutions: Diligend Collect for Assets Owners or Allocators who are conducting due diligence or collecting and aggregating ESG metrics, and Diligend Respond for Asset Managers and GPs responding to due diligence requests.

Hugues Chabanis, Head of Strategic Initiatives at SimCorp comments:
"Automation is a key trend in the financial industry and at SimCorp, we have spent decades streamlining and digitalizing business workflows for our clients. Over the past year of working with Dilligend and our joint clients; we have already identified numerous synergies that complement our various public and private market solutions. Ultimately, the strong pairing of SimCorp's and Diligend's expertise areas will enable our clients to rely less and less on manual work for their data management operations, and focus more on their core value-adding tasks: utilising and leveraging data insights."

Guillaume Rondy, Head of Data and Client Communications at SimCorp adds: "SimCorp has long acted as a pioneer in the data management space by leveraging innovative technologies to build automated SaaS offerings. Tapping into unstructured data and leveraging machine learning technologies is a key next step in our innovation journey. In partnering with Diligend, we can now digitise yet another manual client-specific data collection process with an easy-to-use solution. This partnership helps position us as the leading data management service covering all financial data management activities."

Wissem Souissi, CEO and founder at Diligend confirms: "SimCorp is the ideal partner for us with their alternative investments solution widely used at many of the largest global financial institutions. Working together, SimCorp and Diligend can deliver a tailored experience for joint clients to make the most of emerging opportunities and identify then manage risks efficiently throughout."

The collaboration with Diligend forms part of SimCorp's dedicated program to build a vibrant ecosystem of fintech partnerships, created to deliver SimCorp clients seamless access to fintech innovation across the entire value chain. Mutual clients will benefit from this new partnership as the operational solution enables them to conveniently and efficiently handle their ongoing due diligence needs, bringing faster time-to-value for the business and their clients without also taking on an IT integration project.

About SimCorp

SimCorp offers industry-leading, front-to-back investment management solutions.

Our platform and ecosystem, comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity empowers us to provide 40% of the world's top 100 financial companies with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.

With over 25 offices around the world, and 2,000 employees, we are a truly global, collaborative team that connects every continent and industry seamlessly.

For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com

About Diligend

Diligend is transforming the investment management due diligence process with a digital platform that facilitates due diligence at scale.

Diligend has been designed specifically for the investment management sector to automate the collection, provision, analysis and reporting of due diligence and monitoring data. The company counts many of the world's largest asset owners amongst its clients, with a combined $19 Trillion AUM and over 5,000 monthly users. To find out more visit www.diligend.com

Diligend was founded with a vision to transform the way institutional investors utilize qualitative information and uses natural language processing, AI and advanced automation to gain greater insights into managers and funds.

Media contact:

SimCorp: SimCorp: Tobias Brun-Falkencrone, Head of Communications: +45 29 38 13 84 - Tobias.Brun-Falkencrone@simcorp.com

Diligend: Fiona Sherwood, Chief Marketing Officer, Email: fsherwood@diligend.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIMCORP A/S
04:24aSimcorp A/s : and Diligend partner to deliver efficient and digital due...
PU
11/21Simcorp A/s : and AccessFintech partner to drive data aggregation and...
PU
11/17Simcorp A/s : signs first African client
PU
11/15Global markets live: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Infineon, Home Depo..
MS
11/15Transcript : SimCorp A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/15Simcorp A/s : announces SaaS client agreement with significant tier-one...
PU
11/15Company Announcement
AQ
11/15SimCorp A/S Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
11/15SimCorp A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
11/07Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Q3 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMCORP A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 546 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2022 95,7 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net cash 2022 78,3 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 2 496 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SIMCORP A/S
Duration : Period :
SimCorp A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMCORP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 63,58 €
Average target price 70,94 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Peter Kromann Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rosenvold Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schütze Chairman
Thomas Hejlsberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schak Moller SVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMCORP A/S-33.83%2 588
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.14%1 845 578
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.28%51 117
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.82%49 307
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.11%45 951
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.35%31 812