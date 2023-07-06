July 6, 2023

SimCorp announces the finalization of a new significant client agreement with a sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East for its investment management platform.

"It is a great privilege to welcome this new sovereign wealth fund onto the SimCorp platform. This new client agreement not only reaffirms our compelling value proposition in the Middle East but also highlights our continued success in the market. We are excited to establish a robust partnership with this esteemed client and assist them in achieving their growth objectives for the future," says Kashif Khalid, Managing Director for Middle East & Africa at SimCorp.

SimCorp's integrated platform's ability to consolidate and simplify multiple platforms across the enterprise into a single front-to-back workflow was key in securing the new client.

The agreement covers SimCorp's back- and middle office suite, providing the client SimCorp's comprehensive cross-asset Investment Book of Record (IBOR) for its entire suite of asset classes. The new client's investment portfolio includes various public equity and fixed-income strategies, an extensive portfolio of private equity funds, and several strategic direct investments.

"Our investment management platform sets the industry standard, offering a complete portfolio overview that encompasses both public and private assets. This single source of truth for investments provides our clients with unparalleled insights to optimize their decision making," says Kashif Khalid.

The IBOR empowers investment managers with comprehensive control throughout the transaction life cycle, consolidating intraday positions across all asset classes into a reliable 'golden copy.'

This centralized approach ensures investment-critical information is readily available, enabling portfolio managers and traders to make informed investment decisions, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

SimCorp offers industry-leading, integrated investment management solutions.

Our platform and ecosystem, comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity empowers us to provide 40% of the world's top 100 financial companies with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.

With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees, we are a truly global, collaborative team that connects every continent and industry seamlessly.

