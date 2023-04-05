Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  SimCorp A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIM   DK0060495240

SIMCORP A/S

(SIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:51:08 2023-04-05 am EDT
515.75 DKK   -2.13%
SimCorp A/S : extends certification program to partners

04/05/2023 | 08:41am EDT
SimCorp extends certification program to partners

During 2022, SimCorp launched a new Certification Program for our Professional Services consultants. The program has been designed to ensure that SimCorp's clients are serviced by consultants who are continuously updated on new releases of SimCorp offerings, standards, best practices and delivery methods.

Currently, all SimCorp's qualified Professional Services Consultants are "Certified SimCorp Professionals", representing 350 consultants across the globe.

Certifications are valid for two years, with the previous SimCorp Academy Certification program integrated into the new structure, including access to continuous knowledge via eLearning. Those who participated in SimCorp's previous program are designated as "Academy Participating" and can earn the new certification by enrolling in a recertification course.

We are pleased to announce that the Certification Program has now been extended to Professional Services Partners. In the coming months, Partners will have the opportunity to undertake the same Certification Program as SimCorp employees and earn the designation "Certified SimCorp Professional".

Currently, our Professional Services Partners JSPB and aietes have a range of "Certified SimCorp Professional" consultants.

More information on partners can be found here: Partners

Expanding our certification program to our partners enables our clients to engage with Certified SimCorp Professionals across the SimCorp ecosystem, with confidence that they have the necessary skills and access to knowledge to support our client's onboarding programs.

SimCorp encourages our clients to engage with our partners' Certified SimCorp Professionals, who work side-by-side with the SimCorp team to deliver successful outcomes for our clients.

Please reach out to your SimCorp contact for further details.

Media Contact:

Søren Rathlou Top, Global PR & Communications Manager at SimCorp
+ 45 31 15 87 06
Soren.r.top@simcorp.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 12:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
