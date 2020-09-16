SimCorp A/S : hires Jakob Højland as Commercial Director for Cloud...

Based in Copenhagen and reporting to SimCorp's Chief Commercial Officer, Jochen Müller, the newly created role sees SimCorp forge ahead with the next generation of software-enabled services, where its flagship front-to-back, investment management platform, SimCorp Dimension, is available as a service, in the cloud. In this newly created role, Jakob will oversee the commercial aspect of SimCorp's cloud transformation, which aims to complement the client experience and deliver global buy-side institutions with a complete offer, for their operational needs.

This comprises the delivery of innovative solutions complete with cloud-native functionality, and access to cutting-edge technologies, combined with a range of cloud-enabled managed services. Designed to empower client success, the complete offer, will enable clients increased flexibility and scalability, with SimCorp taking over the maintenance and responsibility of day-to-day investment operations.

An essential element to the role, is technical expertise and understanding of SimCorp's cloud partners, including the recently announced integration with Microsoft Azure for public cloud, alongside existing partner, IBM, for private cloud. Having spent several years at Microsoft, as Global Account Executive in Financial Services and Fintech, Jakob led a team of over 20 colleagues, covering the entire Microsoft portfolio of products, cloud services and professional services. During which time he has gained extensive technical and market knowledge of enterprise cloud infrastructure.

In his new role, Jakob will drive the adoption of SimCorp Dimension as a Service, to best support client outcomes. Using his in-depth understanding of cloud enablement, digital transformation and business-model reshaping, he will also create SimCorp's cloud-readiness service, delivering best practice and advice, tailored to the unique business strategies of its clients.

Jochen Müller, Chief Commercial Officer, SimCorp comments: 'We welcome Jakobto SimCorp and are pleased to move forward with our cloud investments as planned, despite the recent industry disruption caused by the pandemic. Jakob's technical insights and commercial competency will not only benefit the cloud program at SimCorp, but also our clients in turn. We know from speaking with the market, that firms now require a committed partner and no longer just a vendor, to fully understand and support their business outcomes. In response, SimCorp is already moving beyond the delivery of front-to-back, multi asset solutions, and towards the creation of long-term partnerships delivering easy to consume services, via a robust cloud offering and open access to innovation, to truly support our clients' success.'

Jakob Højland, Commercial Director for Cloud Services, SimCorp adds: 'I'm grateful and excited at the opportunity to be part of an innovative cloud program at SimCorp. Having worked with the company as a key partner to their cloud transformation so far, I look forward to establishing a compelling commercial direction for our cloud strategy. SimCorp's cloud offering will provide a strong foundation for the next generation of SimCorp solutions and services, designed to enhance our clients' experience, achieve their business goals and solve the challenges they face.'

About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class, multi-asset investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and treasury. Deployed on premise or in the cloud, SimCorp's core solution, SimCorp Dimension®, alongside SimCorp Coric®, SimCorp Gain™, and SimCorp Sofia™ form a powerful and complete solution. Together with a range of managed services, they support the entire investment life cycle, based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests around 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, with regional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com