SimCorp A/S : Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Q1 2021 Interim Report

SimCorp's Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 am (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:
From Denmark: +45 3272 0417
From USA: +1 646 741 3167
From other countries: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Pin code to access the call: 2465159
At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.
It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/opkieg2q
The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp's website:
http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quarterly-and-annual-investor-meetings
SimCorp A/S
Attachments
Disclaimer
SimCorp A/S published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:05:02 UTC.