SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 167,500 780.33 130,705,672 June 7, 2021 1,200 794.25 953,100 June 8, 2021 1,200 789.99 947,988 June 9, 2021 1,000 786.78 786,780 June 10, 2021 1,300 783.37 1,018,381 June 11, 2021 1,500 781.98 1,172,970 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 173,700 780.57 135,584,891

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 872,798 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 1.8m (approx. DKK 13.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

