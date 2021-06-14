SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.
In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
Date
Number of shares
Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
167,500
780.33
130,705,672
June 7, 2021
1,200
794.25
953,100
June 8, 2021
1,200
789.99
947,988
June 9, 2021
1,000
786.78
786,780
June 10, 2021
1,300
783.37
1,018,381
June 11, 2021
1,500
781.98
1,172,970
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
173,700
780.57
135,584,891
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 872,798 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.
Purchases for an amount of EUR 1.8m (approx. DKK 13.2m) remain to be executed under the program.