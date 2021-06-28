SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
|
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
|
Amount (DKK)
|
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
|
178,900
|
780.79
|
139,682,460
|
June 21, 2021
|
1,200
|
771.28
|
925,536
|
June 22, 2021
|
1,200
|
781.30
|
937,560
|
June 23, 2021
|
1,000
|
785.36
|
785,360
|
June 24, 2021
|
800
|
798.36
|
638,688
|
June 25, 2021
|
800
|
805.18
|
644,144
|
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
|
183,900
|
780.93
|
143,613,748
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 882,998 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.
Purchases for an amount of EUR 0.7m (approx. DKK 5.2m) remain to be executed under the program.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)
