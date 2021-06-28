SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 178,900 780.79 139,682,460 June 21, 2021 1,200 771.28 925,536 June 22, 2021 1,200 781.30 937,560 June 23, 2021 1,000 785.36 785,360 June 24, 2021 800 798.36 638,688 June 25, 2021 800 805.18 644,144 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 183,900 780.93 143,613,748

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 882,998 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 0.7m (approx. DKK 5.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

Download PDF

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)