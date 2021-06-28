Log in
    SIM   DK0060495240

SIMCORP A/S

(SIM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/28 04:55:53 am
802.4 DKK   -0.30%
04:47aSIMCORP A/S  : Share buyback program
PU
06/21SIMCORP A/S  : Share buyback program
PU
06/14SIMCORP A/S  : Share buyback program
PU
SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

06/28/2021 | 04:47am EDT
In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

178,900

780.79

139,682,460

June 21, 2021

1,200

771.28

925,536

June 22, 2021

1,200

781.30

937,560

June 23, 2021

1,000

785.36

785,360

June 24, 2021

800

798.36

638,688

June 25, 2021

800

805.18

644,144

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

183,900

780.93

143,613,748

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 882,998 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 0.7m (approx. DKK 5.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

Download PDF

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
