August 10, 2023

SimCorp announces the opening of a new office in Mexico City, Mexico. As a global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) investment management solutions, the Mexico City office will support SimCorp's existing delivery center setup, enabling it to serve clients around-the-clock globally.

"From Mexico, we can build on our existing global ability to serve clients, implement remotely and provide "always-on" support across all our markets, but especially in the North America due to the beneficial time zone alignment between Mexico and North America," says Georg Hetrodt, Chief Operating Officer at SimCorp.

"North America is a key market for SimCorp, and we want strong growth in North America. By adding a new global competency center with close proximity to the US, we can strengthen our overall setup," Hetrodt continues.

In 2019, SimCorp launched the current strategy to evolve from a software company to a full-scale SaaS company. To be able to facilitate services to clients 24/7, SimCorp has over the past years opened several Global Delivery Centres in key locations across the world to be able to serve clients when they need it.

With a globally established client base, SimCorp already has a well-functioning setup in Manilla in the Philippines and Noida in India, delivering services to APAC and our global organization, and the same goes for EMEA through Global Delivery Centres in Kyiv in Ukraine and Warsaw in Poland.

"Our presence in Mexico City will better enable us to deliver key value-add components of our SaaS service offers to the North America client base, thereby enabling greater operating model flexibility for our clients," says Ronan Donnelly, SVP of SaaS Operations at SimCorp.

"The Mexico City office plays a key role in the North America growth plan, and we have already received positive feedback from clients and partners whereby they view our growth as a sign of confidence in the region," Donnelly continues.

Mexico City was selected as location, as the market offered attractive market conditions, available talent, a growing economy, and geographic proximity to the important North American market.

As part of the inauguration of the Mexico City office, Oscar Nasta has joined SimCorp as Head of Delivery Center Mexico City, playing a pivotal role in growing the Mexico City office. SimCorp has signed on 15 new colleagues to the Global Support organization in Mexico City, with an ambition is to hire more than 40 professionals by the end of the year.

"I'm confident that the Mexico City office will start delivering value shortly in 2023 by ramping up to more than 40 colleagues by the end of the year. I see a bright future for the expansion in Mexico City, with the office in the most important financial district in Mexico," says Oscar Nasta.

"This provides easy access to a broad network of talent, a strategic location close to North America, a diversity of incentives to invest in the country, and for sure all the organizational support provided by SimCorp's leadership team," says Oscar Nasta.

SimCorp employees more than 2,400 staff across more than 25 offices worldwide.

SimCorp offers industry-leading, front-to-back investment management solutions.

Our platform and ecosystem, comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity empowers us to provide 40% of the world's top 100 financial companies with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.

With over 25 offices around the world, and 2,400 employees, we are a truly global, collaborative team that connects every continent and industry seamlessly.

For more information, see www.simcorp.com.

Søren Rathlou Top, Global PR & Communications Manager

+ 45 31 15 87 06

Soren.r.top@simcorp.com