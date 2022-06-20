SimCorp A/S : strengthens team in Asia Pacific with new Managing...

Based in Singapore and reporting to SimCorp's Chief Executive Officer, Christian Kromann, Edward will continue expanding the firm's footprint in Asia Pacific and forge ahead with SimCorp's strategic shift to an 'as a service' focused organization in the region.

Having solved challenges for the financial and investment technology companies for over two decades, Edward brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to oversee all management, operations, sales and distribution. Importantly, he will continue SimCorp's renewed focus on clients' success/outcomes with a complete offer including cloud-enabled managed services that offer greater flexibility and scalability to their operating model.

Before joining SimCorp in June, Edward was most recently Managing Director at AllVue for Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he spent almost sixteen years at Eze in various leadership positions in several locations (San Francisco, London and Hong Kong) including Managing Director for the region.

Edward Bee takes over as Managing Director from Oliver Johnson who after five years of successfully putting SimCorp on a growth path in APAC-more than doubling revenues in the region-has moved to the company's head office in Copenhagen as the new Chief Commercial Officer, effective Jan 2022.

Christian Kromann, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp comments: "I am delighted to have someone of Edward's calibre and experience join the team in Asia Pacific at a time of great transformation in the market. It's no longer enough to simply adapt to changes; the buy-side needs to accelerate change and innovation to stay ahead. Having worked very closely with clients from around the globe for over twenty years, Edwards is keenly aware of their evolving sophistication and needs. I am confident that he will help us strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the region."

Edward Bee, Managing Director, SimCorp adds: "It's a great pleasure to join the SimCorp team in Asia Pacific. I'm excited to join a team that is well-known in the industry to be one of the best around. It is also well-known that Simcorp has some of the strongest relationships with their clients. I'm looking forward to becoming a partner to these clients and helping them navigate this period of great uncertainty, but also of great opportunity as we build the next generation operating model. Clients are faced with ever increasing complexity in both the environments they operate but also the choices they make to run their businesses. Clients need an agile framework that can leverage data from all their sources to adapt to new business requirements and investment strategies. Simcorp has long been known to be the premier provider in the investment management space and I'm looking forward to working with our clients to provide that framework."

