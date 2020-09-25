Sime Darby : Opening Of New Porsche Centre Ara Damansara

Double celebration for Sime Darby Auto Performance with its 10th year anniversary and the opening of its new flagship Porsche Centre Ara Damansara. With 12,102 square metres of built-up area, including 8,000 square metres of working space across 5 working levels, it is the largest 3S Porsche Centre within a single facility in the Porsche Asia Pacific region.

New first-of-its-kind features in Porsche Centre Ara Damansara include a dedicated Motorsports Zone, showcasing both classic and modern Porsche race cars. Racing simulators invite fans of the brand to take a virtual spin on their desired racetrack circuit or watch live screenings of races.

Paving the way for electrification, the first fully electric Porsche, Taycan was launched in Malaysia and Sime Darby Auto Performance has also installed Malaysia's first high-speed charging infrastructure in all its Porsche Centres. With a charging capacity up to 175 kW in the market, these Direct Current (DC) high-performance chargers provide shorter charging times for electric vehicles.

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), the authorised importer of Porsche vehicles and parts in Malaysia, has officially opened its doors to its newest flagship facility, Porsche Centre Ara Damansara. This is the third state-of-the-art dealership that has been designed and built from the ground during SDAP's 10-year tenure in Malaysia.

With an investment of over RM 15 million, the new Porsche Centre Ara Damansara occupies a cumulative built-up area of 12,102 square meters making it the largest 3S Porsche Centre within a single facility in the Porsche Asia Pacific region. This includes 8,000 square meters of working space across five levels, with two showroom floors, two service and workshop levels and the importer office.

The new facility is designed to deliver a best-in-class retail experience for customers and enthusiasts alike. On the ground and first floors, the spacious showroom area can showcase up to 26 display cars. The service workshop operating on the second and third floors can house up to 21 operational service bays with repair and maintenance equipment, including frameless telescopic oil hydraulic lifts that are unique to Porsche Centre Ara Damansara, increasing productivity and mobility of our certified technicians. The After Sales reception area is also larger, comprising four air-conditioned dialogue bays for better comfort, Porsche Tequipment accessories and a dedicated 'shop-in-shop' featuring the latest collection of Porsche Driver's Selection.

Taycan premiere and high-performance chargers

To welcome the new era of electromobility, SDAP premiered the first fully electric sports car from Porsche, the Taycan at the opening of its latest Porsche Centre. Direct Current (DC) high performance chargers are now available for customers at all Porsche Centres in Malaysia, demonstrating Porsche's readiness for the electric era. These DC chargers are the first ones nationwide, delivering up to a maximum of 175 kW in total via a modular set-up. This system is also the fastest in the country and fully charges the Taycan within 36 minutes under optimal conditions.

To be fully prepared for the new breed of electrified Porsche sports cars, the facility will also be equipped with high-voltage battery repair capabilities.

'The automotive industry has proved its resilience during these challenging times. Despite the circumstances, we remain committed to drive the development of Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV), which include Electric Vehicles (EV) as we head into a new era of connected mobility. This is in line with our efforts to further reduce our carbon footprint as announced in the National Automotive Policy 2020. The introduction of these high-performance chargers offered by Sime Darby Auto Performance is a welcome step in developing the electromobility ecosystem in the country which then facilitates the required transformation and integration of the local automotive industry with regional and global networks within the increasingly competitive environment. Furthermore, the decision to establish the largest Porsche Centre of the Asia Pacific region in Kuala Lumpur, signifies the strong confidence towards Malaysia by one of the world's leading premium auto brands,' said Dato' Azman Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

Arthur Willmann, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific added, 'Sime Darby Auto Performance has been a key business partner in the region and we are looking forward to jointly grow our customer base and excitement. We are very committed to Malaysia and we believe this latest addition to the dealer network marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Porsche, not just in Malaysia but also within the Asia Pacific region. Derived from the idea to share the joy for our brand and products, we are excited to see the new digital, lifestyle and experiential elements built into the dealership, which will deliver an immersive customer experience.'

Strategically located within the newly built Sime Darby Motors City complex of Ara Damansara, this latest addition to the Porsche dealer network signals the commitment of Sime Darby Motors and SDAP, as well as Porsche Asia Pacific, to ensure a best-in-class experience for customers and enthusiasts alike.

First-of-its-kind Motorsport features at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara

Paying tribute to the brand's strong motorsport heritage, the new Porsche Centre Ara Damansara features a dedicated Motorsports Zone, the first of its kind not only in Malaysia, but globally. The Motorsports Zone showcases both classic and modern Porsche racing cars.

To cultivate its growth within the region, racing simulators are available at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara to professionalise the virtual motor racing scene and further develop it into an exciting spectator sport. Customers and guests can take a virtual spin on a variety of circuits, for entertainment, or even as a training session to improve themselves for the next Porsche Open Track Day. Personal coaching with a trained instructor is also available for sports car customers to provide them a digitally authentic driving experience in the Racing Experience Centre.

'A central part of the new concept is to create a unique brand experience and a gathering place for our Porsche community, appealing to existing and new customers. The customer journey begins with a coffee in the newly designed lounge area where fans of the brand can connect. In our experiential Motorsports Zone, we invite the whole family to test esports simulators or watch live screenings of races, such as FIA Formula E, Le Mans, Porsche Carrera Cup and even virtual racing,' added Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance.

The Porsche Centre Ara Damansara is located at Sime Darby Motors City, with the address of 6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

For more information on the new flagship centre and the latest news and offers, please visit the Porsche Centre Ara Damansara dealer website at https://bit.ly/PorscheCentreAraDamansara.

About Sime Darby Auto Performance Sdn. Bhd.

Sime Darby Auto Performance Sdn. Bhd. (SDAP) is the authorised importer of Porsche in Malaysia since 2010. Sime Darby Auto Performance is a unit under the Motors Division of Sime Darby Berhad. SDAP distributes Porsche vehicles and parts and also provides After Sales services in Malaysia.

Sime Darby Auto Performance Sdn. Bhd.

Public Relations and Media

Lauren Low

Phone: +60 (3) 7623 9922

E-Mail: lauren.low@porsche.com.my