Sime Darby : Porsche Malaysia surges forward for sustainability with greener measures at its facilities across Malaysia

Represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance, Porsche Malaysia doubles up its high performance charging facility to power up to 350 kW within the Porsche Centres and introduces a solar carport concept at Porsche Centre Penang. These new enhancements further underscore Sime Darby's commitment to the environment, as it works toward a 30% reduction of emissions by 2030.

Powering the sports car of tomorrow up to 350 kW charging capabilities

The upgraded charging facilities at all Porsche Centres across Malaysia feature twin-175 kW direct current (DC) chargers, offering up to 350 kW charging speeds. This is the first time such charging capabilities are available within a dealership facility, and with these upgraded chargers, Porsche Malaysia aims to redefine EV ownership experiences. When charging at the maximum rate, a 5-80% State of Charge (SoC) replenishment on a Taycan takes less than 23 minutes.

"Since we introduced our first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan, alongside 175 kW high performance charging within our dealerships in 2020, we saw a growing demand and a rise in the number of EV sports car fans in Malaysia. To demonstrate our commitment to the future of mobility, it has been our ongoing focus and responsibility to offer a holistic EV ownership experience to our most forward-looking customers," said Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer at Sime Darby Auto Performance.

"By introducing industry-leading partnerships such as the first cross-border 180 kW High Performance Charging network with Shell, and upgrading our current DC charging capabilities to 350 kW across Malaysia, we believe that we are powering the sports car experience of tomorrow with efficient and minimal charging times," Mr. Hunter continued.

Available exclusively for Porsche Taycan owners at Sime Darby Auto Performance, the newly upgraded DC chargers also allow two Taycan to be charged simultaneously at up to 175 kW each. In addition, customers at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara can enjoy exquisite gourmet refreshments at the new Werk 1 lounge that offers a premium brand experience, while waiting for their Taycan to be charged.

The high performance 350 kW capable charging facility is now available at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Penang. The upgraded twin-175 kW DC chargers will soon be made available at Porsche Centre Sungai Besi and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru in June 2023.

Enabling long-distance EV journeys with Shell Recharge

Alongside these upgraded charging facilities across all Porsche Centres in Malaysia, Porsche and Shell Recharge have also joined forces to create a 180 kW high performance charging network across Malaysia, enabling greener long-distance journeys across the North-South Expressway (NSE) corridors in Malaysia. The Malaysian network links to both Singapore and Thailand, and forms the longest EV-ready highway route in the Southeast Asian region.

Porsche Taycan owners at Sime Darby Auto Performance are entitled to additional benefits on this network, for example complimentary Platinum subscriptions with exclusive charging rates and charging lot reservation benefits for convenient EV journeys and minimal charging downtime.

Renewable energy source at Porsche Centre Penang

Over and above the focus on elevating EV charging experiences, Porsche Malaysia is also invested in renewable energy sourcing. To this end, a new solar panel carport has been installed at Porsche Centre Penang, a sunlight-capturing canopy that covers the open-air car park facility.

With 151 panels generating up to 81.51 kWp, the new solar carport could lead to an average reduction in electricity consumption of 30%, supporting the company's ambition to reduce its carbon footprint, even as more electrified Porsche offerings appear on the horizon.

"We are committed to making our business more environmentally conscious. With innovative and forward-looking initiatives like our new solar carport concept at Porsche Centre Penang, we are finding better ways to source renewable energy, and preparing our business better for increased energy demands we will face in the years to come," said Mr. Hunter about the new solar carport.