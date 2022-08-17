Sime Darby : QUARTER REPORT

On the consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2022
The Directors are pleased to announce the following:
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated
Quarter ended
Year ended
30 June
%
30 June
%
Note
2022
2021
+/(-)
2022
2021
+/(-)
Continuing operations
Revenue
A7
10,851
11,300
(4.0)
42,502
44,302
(4.1)
Operating expenses
(10,415)
(10,912)
(40,966)
(42,715)
Other operating income
112
176
241
340
Other gains and losses
(14)
(62)
(27)
236
Operating profit
534
502
6.4
1,750
2,163
(19.1)
Share of results of joint ventures
11
(1)
54
24
Share of results of associates
9
-
37
58
Profit before interest and tax
A7
554
501
10.6
1,841
2,245
(18.0)
Finance income
11
11
39
35
Finance costs
(46)
(32)
(148)
(121)
Profit before tax
B5
519
480
8.1
1,732
2,159
(19.8)
Taxation
B6
(138)
(176)
(474)
(573)
Profit from continuing operations
381
304
25.3
1,258
1,586
(20.7)
Discontinuing operations
Loss from discontinuing operations
(100)
(73)
(71)
(56)
Profit for the period
281
231
21.6
1,187
1,530
(22.4)
Attributable to owners of:
- the Company
-
from continuing operations
376
283
32.9
1,172
1,479
(20.8)
-
from discontinuing operations
(98)
(72)
(69)
(54)
278
211
31.8
1,103
1,425
(22.6)
- non-controlling interests
-
from continuing operations
5
21
86
107
-
from discontinuing operations
(2)
(1)
(2)
(2)
Profit for the period
281
231
21.6
1,187
1,530
(22.4)
Sen
Sen
Sen
Sen
Basic earnings per share attributable
to owners of the Company
B12
-
from continuing operations
5.5
4.2
31.0
17.2
21.7
(20.7)
-
from discontinuing operations
(1.4)
(1.1)
(1.0)
(0.8)
Total
4.1
3.1
32.3
16.2
20.9
(22.5)
The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
SIME DARBY BERHAD
(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated
Quarter ended
Year ended
30 June
30 June
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profit for the period
281
231
1,187
1,530
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Continuing operations
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss:
Currency translation differences
(200)
(3)
(79)
348
Share of other comprehensive loss of joint ventures and
associates
(5)
(1)
(4)
(1)
Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
1
(4)
9
5
Tax credit/(expense)
2
-
(1)
(2)
(202)
(8)
(75)
350
Currency translation differences on repayment of net
investment and disposal of subsidiaries reclassified to
profit or loss
(6)
15
(6)
14
Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges reclassified to
profit or loss and inventories
(10)
(25)
-
(16)
Tax credit
3
9
-
6
(215)
(9)
(81)
354
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Actuarial (loss)/gain on defined benefit pension plans
(1)
11
(1)
11
Share of actuarial gain on defined benefit pension plans of
a joint venture
-
-
-
2
(216)
2
(82)
367
Discontinuing operations
Other comprehensive (loss)/income from discontinuing
operations
(8)
26
42
98
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(224)
28
(40)
465
Total comprehensive income for the period
57
259
1,147
1,995
Attributable to owners of:
- the Company
-
from continuing operations
162
283
1,087
1,835
-
from discontinuing operations
(106)
(47)
(27)
41
56
236
1,060
1,876
- non-controlling interests
-
from continuing operations
3
23
89
118
-
from discontinuing operations
(2)
-
(2)
1
Total comprehensive income for the period
57
259
1,147
1,995
The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
2
SIME DARBY BERHAD
(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
Note
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5,740
6,225
Right-of-use assets
2,086
2,038
Investment properties
267
275
Intangible assets
1,552
1,629
Joint ventures and associates
1,063
1,236
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
140
130
Deferred tax assets
581
590
Tax recoverable
34
41
Derivative assets
B9(a)
4
-
Receivables and other assets
217
373
11,684
12,537
Current assets
Inventories
9,159
8,320
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
41
16
Receivables, contract assets and other assets
4,685
4,416
Prepayments
1,084
673
Tax recoverable
63
48
Derivative assets
B9(a)
28
4
Bank balances, deposits and cash
1,772
2,473
16,832
15,950
Assets held for sale
1,713
-
Total assets
30,229
28,487
Equity
Share capital
9,318
9,302
Reserves
6,692
6,581
Attributable to owners of the Company
16,010
15,883
Non-controlling interests
361
377
Total equity
16,371
16,260
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
B8
376
373
Lease liabilities
1,657
1,506
Payables, contract liabilities and other liabilities
266
253
Provisions
29
24
Deferred tax liabilities
328
307
2,656
2,463
Current liabilities
Borrowings
B8
2,607
1,454
Lease liabilities
389
401
Derivative liabilities
B9(a)
46
11
Payables and other liabilities
5,494
5,285
Contract liabilities
1,960
1,961
Provisions
415
420
Tax payable
164
232
11,075
9,764
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
127
-
Total liabilities
13,858
12,227
Total equity and liabilities
30,229
28,487
Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (RM)
2.35
2.33
The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
3
SIME DARBY BERHAD
(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated
Attributable
Share
to owners
Non-
Share
grant
Capital
Legal
Hedging
Exchange
Retained
of the
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Reserves
Company
interests
equity
Year ended
30 June 2022
At 1 July 2021
9,302
21
243
119
(5)
624
5,579
6,581
15,883
377
16,260
Total comprehensive
income/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
7
(49)
1,102
1,060
1,060
87
1,147
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(884)
(884)
(884)
(64)
(948)
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
(13)
Purchase of additional
interest in a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
(45)
(45)
(45)
(26)
(71)
Acquisition of non-
controlling interest by a
joint venture
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8)
(8)
(8)
-
(8)
Performance-based
employee share scheme
expenses
-
4
-
-
-
-
-
4
4
-
4
Issuance of shares under
the performance-based
employee share scheme
16
(16)
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
-
-
-
Transfer between reserves
-
-
3
29
-
-
(32)
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2022
9,318
9
246
148
2
575
5,712
6,692
16,010
361
16,371
4
SIME DARBY BERHAD
(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated
Attributable
Share
to owners
Non-
Share
grant
Capital
Legal
Hedging
Exchange
Retained
of the
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Reserves
Company
interests
equity
Year ended
30 June 2021
At 1 July 2020
9,300
15
233
111
3
178
5,157
5,697
14,997
416
15,413
Total comprehensive
(loss)/income for the
period
-
-
-
-
(8)
446
1,438
1,876
1,876
119
1,995
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(952)
(952)
(952)
(36)
(988)
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
Disposal of non-wholly
owned subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(75)
(75)
Purchase of additional
interest in a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
(46)
(46)
(46)
(32)
(78)
Performance-based
employee share scheme
expenses
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
8
8
-
8
Issuance of shares under
the performance-based
employee share scheme
2
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
-
-
-
Transfer between reserves
-
-
10
8
-
-
(18)
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2021
9,302
21
243
119
(5)
624
5,579
6,581
15,883
377
16,260
The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
5
