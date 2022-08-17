Sime Darby : QUARTER REPORT

QUARTERLY REPORT On the consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2022 The Directors are pleased to announce the following: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated Quarter ended Year ended 30 June % 30 June % Note 2022 2021 +/(-) 2022 2021 +/(-) Continuing operations Revenue A7 10,851 11,300 (4.0) 42,502 44,302 (4.1) Operating expenses (10,415) (10,912) (40,966) (42,715) Other operating income 112 176 241 340 Other gains and losses (14) (62) (27) 236 Operating profit 534 502 6.4 1,750 2,163 (19.1) Share of results of joint ventures 11 (1) 54 24 Share of results of associates 9 - 37 58 Profit before interest and tax A7 554 501 10.6 1,841 2,245 (18.0) Finance income 11 11 39 35 Finance costs (46) (32) (148) (121) Profit before tax B5 519 480 8.1 1,732 2,159 (19.8) Taxation B6 (138) (176) (474) (573) Profit from continuing operations 381 304 25.3 1,258 1,586 (20.7) Discontinuing operations Loss from discontinuing operations (100) (73) (71) (56) Profit for the period 281 231 21.6 1,187 1,530 (22.4) Attributable to owners of: - the Company - from continuing operations 376 283 32.9 1,172 1,479 (20.8) - from discontinuing operations (98) (72) (69) (54) 278 211 31.8 1,103 1,425 (22.6) - non-controlling interests - from continuing operations 5 21 86 107 - from discontinuing operations (2) (1) (2) (2) Profit for the period 281 231 21.6 1,187 1,530 (22.4) Sen Sen Sen Sen Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company B12 - from continuing operations 5.5 4.2 31.0 17.2 21.7 (20.7) - from discontinuing operations (1.4) (1.1) (1.0) (0.8) Total 4.1 3.1 32.3 16.2 20.9 (22.5) The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

SIME DARBY BERHAD (Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U)) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated Quarter ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit for the period 281 231 1,187 1,530 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Continuing operations Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences (200) (3) (79) 348 Share of other comprehensive loss of joint ventures and associates (5) (1) (4) (1) Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges 1 (4) 9 5 Tax credit/(expense) 2 - (1) (2) (202) (8) (75) 350 Currency translation differences on repayment of net investment and disposal of subsidiaries reclassified to profit or loss (6) 15 (6) 14 Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss and inventories (10) (25) - (16) Tax credit 3 9 - 6 (215) (9) (81) 354 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Actuarial (loss)/gain on defined benefit pension plans (1) 11 (1) 11 Share of actuarial gain on defined benefit pension plans of a joint venture - - - 2 (216) 2 (82) 367 Discontinuing operations Other comprehensive (loss)/income from discontinuing operations (8) 26 42 98 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (224) 28 (40) 465 Total comprehensive income for the period 57 259 1,147 1,995 Attributable to owners of: - the Company - from continuing operations 162 283 1,087 1,835 - from discontinuing operations (106) (47) (27) 41 56 236 1,060 1,876 - non-controlling interests - from continuing operations 3 23 89 118 - from discontinuing operations (2) - (2) 1 Total comprehensive income for the period 57 259 1,147 1,995 The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. 2

SIME DARBY BERHAD (Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U)) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated Unaudited Audited As at As at Note 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5,740 6,225 Right-of-use assets 2,086 2,038 Investment properties 267 275 Intangible assets 1,552 1,629 Joint ventures and associates 1,063 1,236 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 140 130 Deferred tax assets 581 590 Tax recoverable 34 41 Derivative assets B9(a) 4 - Receivables and other assets 217 373 11,684 12,537 Current assets Inventories 9,159 8,320 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 41 16 Receivables, contract assets and other assets 4,685 4,416 Prepayments 1,084 673 Tax recoverable 63 48 Derivative assets B9(a) 28 4 Bank balances, deposits and cash 1,772 2,473 16,832 15,950 Assets held for sale 1,713 - Total assets 30,229 28,487 Equity Share capital 9,318 9,302 Reserves 6,692 6,581 Attributable to owners of the Company 16,010 15,883 Non-controlling interests 361 377 Total equity 16,371 16,260 Non-current liabilities Borrowings B8 376 373 Lease liabilities 1,657 1,506 Payables, contract liabilities and other liabilities 266 253 Provisions 29 24 Deferred tax liabilities 328 307 2,656 2,463 Current liabilities Borrowings B8 2,607 1,454 Lease liabilities 389 401 Derivative liabilities B9(a) 46 11 Payables and other liabilities 5,494 5,285 Contract liabilities 1,960 1,961 Provisions 415 420 Tax payable 164 232 11,075 9,764 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 127 - Total liabilities 13,858 12,227 Total equity and liabilities 30,229 28,487 Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (RM) 2.35 2.33 The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. 3

SIME DARBY BERHAD (Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U)) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated Attributable Share to owners Non- Share grant Capital Legal Hedging Exchange Retained of the controlling Total capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Reserves Company interests equity Year ended 30 June 2022 At 1 July 2021 9,302 21 243 119 (5) 624 5,579 6,581 15,883 377 16,260 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - - - 7 (49) 1,102 1,060 1,060 87 1,147 Dividends paid - - - - - - (884) (884) (884) (64) (948) Dividends payable - - - - - - - - - (13) (13) Purchase of additional interest in a subsidiary - - - - - - (45) (45) (45) (26) (71) Acquisition of non- controlling interest by a joint venture - - - - - - (8) (8) (8) - (8) Performance-based employee share scheme expenses - 4 - - - - - 4 4 - 4 Issuance of shares under the performance-based employee share scheme 16 (16) - - - - - (16) - - - Transfer between reserves - - 3 29 - - (32) - - - - At 30 June 2022 9,318 9 246 148 2 575 5,712 6,692 16,010 361 16,371 4