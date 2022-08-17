Log in
    SIME   MYL4197OO009

SIME DARBY

(SIME)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-15
2.300 MYR   -1.29%
SIME DARBY : Quarter report
PU
SIME DARBY : Berhad reports RM1.1 billion net profit in FY2022 amidst challenging market conditions
PU
TWL Units to Buy Three Land Parcels in Selangor, Malaysia for $10 Million
MT
Sime Darby : QUARTER REPORT

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

On the consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2022

The Directors are pleased to announce the following:

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated

Quarter ended

Year ended

30 June

%

30 June

%

Note

2022

2021

+/(-)

2022

2021

+/(-)

Continuing operations

Revenue

A7

10,851

11,300

(4.0)

42,502

44,302

(4.1)

Operating expenses

(10,415)

(10,912)

(40,966)

(42,715)

Other operating income

112

176

241

340

Other gains and losses

(14)

(62)

(27)

236

Operating profit

534

502

6.4

1,750

2,163

(19.1)

Share of results of joint ventures

11

(1)

54

24

Share of results of associates

9

-

37

58

Profit before interest and tax

A7

554

501

10.6

1,841

2,245

(18.0)

Finance income

11

11

39

35

Finance costs

(46)

(32)

(148)

(121)

Profit before tax

B5

519

480

8.1

1,732

2,159

(19.8)

Taxation

B6

(138)

(176)

(474)

(573)

Profit from continuing operations

381

304

25.3

1,258

1,586

(20.7)

Discontinuing operations

Loss from discontinuing operations

(100)

(73)

(71)

(56)

Profit for the period

281

231

21.6

1,187

1,530

(22.4)

Attributable to owners of:

- the Company

-

from continuing operations

376

283

32.9

1,172

1,479

(20.8)

-

from discontinuing operations

(98)

(72)

(69)

(54)

278

211

31.8

1,103

1,425

(22.6)

- non-controlling interests

-

from continuing operations

5

21

86

107

-

from discontinuing operations

(2)

(1)

(2)

(2)

Profit for the period

281

231

21.6

1,187

1,530

(22.4)

Sen

Sen

Sen

Sen

Basic earnings per share attributable

to owners of the Company

B12

-

from continuing operations

5.5

4.2

31.0

17.2

21.7

(20.7)

-

from discontinuing operations

(1.4)

(1.1)

(1.0)

(0.8)

Total

4.1

3.1

32.3

16.2

20.9

(22.5)

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated

Quarter ended

Year ended

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

2022

2021

Profit for the period

281

231

1,187

1,530

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Continuing operations

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Currency translation differences

(200)

(3)

(79)

348

Share of other comprehensive loss of joint ventures and

associates

(5)

(1)

(4)

(1)

Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

1

(4)

9

5

Tax credit/(expense)

2

-

(1)

(2)

(202)

(8)

(75)

350

Currency translation differences on repayment of net

investment and disposal of subsidiaries reclassified to

profit or loss

(6)

15

(6)

14

Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges reclassified to

profit or loss and inventories

(10)

(25)

-

(16)

Tax credit

3

9

-

6

(215)

(9)

(81)

354

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Actuarial (loss)/gain on defined benefit pension plans

(1)

11

(1)

11

Share of actuarial gain on defined benefit pension plans of

a joint venture

-

-

-

2

(216)

2

(82)

367

Discontinuing operations

Other comprehensive (loss)/income from discontinuing

operations

(8)

26

42

98

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income

(224)

28

(40)

465

Total comprehensive income for the period

57

259

1,147

1,995

Attributable to owners of:

- the Company

-

from continuing operations

162

283

1,087

1,835

-

from discontinuing operations

(106)

(47)

(27)

41

56

236

1,060

1,876

- non-controlling interests

-

from continuing operations

3

23

89

118

-

from discontinuing operations

(2)

-

(2)

1

Total comprehensive income for the period

57

259

1,147

1,995

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

2

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

Note

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5,740

6,225

Right-of-use assets

2,086

2,038

Investment properties

267

275

Intangible assets

1,552

1,629

Joint ventures and associates

1,063

1,236

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

140

130

Deferred tax assets

581

590

Tax recoverable

34

41

Derivative assets

B9(a)

4

-

Receivables and other assets

217

373

11,684

12,537

Current assets

Inventories

9,159

8,320

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

41

16

Receivables, contract assets and other assets

4,685

4,416

Prepayments

1,084

673

Tax recoverable

63

48

Derivative assets

B9(a)

28

4

Bank balances, deposits and cash

1,772

2,473

16,832

15,950

Assets held for sale

1,713

-

Total assets

30,229

28,487

Equity

Share capital

9,318

9,302

Reserves

6,692

6,581

Attributable to owners of the Company

16,010

15,883

Non-controlling interests

361

377

Total equity

16,371

16,260

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

B8

376

373

Lease liabilities

1,657

1,506

Payables, contract liabilities and other liabilities

266

253

Provisions

29

24

Deferred tax liabilities

328

307

2,656

2,463

Current liabilities

Borrowings

B8

2,607

1,454

Lease liabilities

389

401

Derivative liabilities

B9(a)

46

11

Payables and other liabilities

5,494

5,285

Contract liabilities

1,960

1,961

Provisions

415

420

Tax payable

164

232

11,075

9,764

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

127

-

Total liabilities

13,858

12,227

Total equity and liabilities

30,229

28,487

Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (RM)

2.35

2.33

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

3

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated

Attributable

Share

to owners

Non-

Share

grant

Capital

Legal

Hedging

Exchange

Retained

of the

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Reserves

Company

interests

equity

Year ended

30 June 2022

At 1 July 2021

9,302

21

243

119

(5)

624

5,579

6,581

15,883

377

16,260

Total comprehensive

income/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

7

(49)

1,102

1,060

1,060

87

1,147

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(884)

(884)

(884)

(64)

(948)

Dividends payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13)

(13)

Purchase of additional

interest in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)

(45)

(26)

(71)

Acquisition of non-

controlling interest by a

joint venture

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8)

(8)

(8)

-

(8)

Performance-based

employee share scheme

expenses

-

4

-

-

-

-

-

4

4

-

4

Issuance of shares under

the performance-based

employee share scheme

16

(16)

-

-

-

-

-

(16)

-

-

-

Transfer between reserves

-

-

3

29

-

-

(32)

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2022

9,318

9

246

148

2

575

5,712

6,692

16,010

361

16,371

4

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(Company No: 200601032645 (752404-U))

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Amounts in RM million unless otherwise stated

Attributable

Share

to owners

Non-

Share

grant

Capital

Legal

Hedging

Exchange

Retained

of the

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Reserves

Company

interests

equity

Year ended

30 June 2021

At 1 July 2020

9,300

15

233

111

3

178

5,157

5,697

14,997

416

15,413

Total comprehensive

(loss)/income for the

period

-

-

-

-

(8)

446

1,438

1,876

1,876

119

1,995

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(952)

(952)

(952)

(36)

(988)

Dividends payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

Disposal of non-wholly

owned subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(75)

(75)

Purchase of additional

interest in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

(46)

(46)

(46)

(32)

(78)

Performance-based

employee share scheme

expenses

-

8

-

-

-

-

-

8

8

-

8

Issuance of shares under

the performance-based

employee share scheme

2

(2)

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

-

Transfer between reserves

-

-

10

8

-

-

(18)

-

-

-

-

At 30 June 2021

9,302

21

243

119

(5)

624

5,579

6,581

15,883

377

16,260

The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sime Darby Berhad published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 400 M 9 718 M 9 718 M
Net income 2022 1 121 M 251 M 251 M
Net cash 2022 917 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 15 663 M 3 507 M 3 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart SIME DARBY
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIME DARBY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,30 MYR
Average target price 2,57 MYR
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffri Salim Davidson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Encik Mustamir Mohamad Group Chief Financial Officer
Samsudin bin Osman Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hai Peow Goh Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Selamah binti Sulaiman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIME DARBY-0.86%3 507
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.36%675 735
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.32%137 211
SIEMENS AG-26.62%90 388
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.18%88 898
3M COMPANY-15.41%85 622