Sime Darby Berhad : Motors & Tenaga Nasional Berhad Signs MoU to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

One of Malaysia's leading automotive players, Sime Darby Motors (SDM) Malaysia, and leading utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a collaboration to support the country's low carbon mobility ambitions.

SDM Malaysia and TNB formalised the MoU at a signing ceremony between SDM Retail and Distribution Malaysia Managing Director, Mr Jeffrey Gan and TNB Retail Division's Head of Solutions, En. Mohamed Azrin Mohamed Ali, which was witnessed by Sime Darby Berhad Group Chief Financial Officer, En. Mustamir Mohamad and TNB Chief Retail officer, Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan at Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara earlier today.

SDM Malaysia and TNB are committed to working together for two years to explore various initiatives to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EV), which, among others, include ensuring a network of highly efficient EV charging infrastructure is in place to support this growth. The parties also aim to look into other energy-efficient and renewable energy initiatives to optimise the cost of EV charging infrastructure and to reduce carbon emissions.

"We have very clear EV ambitions at Sime Darby Berhad and TNB plays a crucial role in ensuring that our goal is within reach here in Malaysia. Partners such as TNB play important roles as enablers in helping us achieve our target of a more energy-efficient product portfolio by 2025 and becoming a leader for EV in Asia Pacific."

"We are in 19 markets in the Asia Pacific region, all of which are at different stages of the EV revolution. As the partner of choice for some of the world's most admired automotive brands, and with capabilities across the full value chain, we believe that we are strategically positioned to be the preferred partner for the transition taking place," said Sime Darby Berhad Group Chief Executive Officer, Dato' Jeffri Salim Davidson.

Sime Darby's offerings to support the country's EV plans through its core businesses of Motors and Industrial include high value assembly capabilities; a wide spectrum of world leading brands with expanding EV lineups; highly skilled workforce for EV retail and aftersales services; and supply and maintenance of EV charging equipment.

President/Chief Executive Officer TNB, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din disclosed that TNB's interest to accelerate e-mobility stems from the Group's ambition to create a conducive EV environment that encourages a higher EV adoption rate amongst the public, and therefore, support the low carbon mobility footprint agenda for Malaysia. "As a primary driver of the nation's energy transition, this initiative also builds on our effort to lead the development of a conducive ecosystem for a wider EV adoption in Malaysia.

"After more than 7 decades, our role has evolved from the national utility provider towards becoming a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally. To achieve that aspiration, we have been transforming TNB to be more agile and customer-centric, including enhancing our energy solutions portfolio to include sustainable energy options such as solar and hydro, energy audits, energy efficiency management systems and now, EV charging infrastructure.

He also said that through the collaboration, SDM Malaysia and Sime Darby Berhad as a whole, could rely on TNB's expertise in energy management and sustainable energy solutions to help achieve their mission to be future-ready in the automotive industry.

"This includes expanding the EV adoption rate in the country with TNB providing the expertise in the installation of EV charging infrastructure at strategic locations along key travel routes to better support the EV community. It would reduce any range anxiety amongst EV owners and help spur more interest in the low carbon mobility option amongst potential EV owners."

Baharin added that under the collaboration, TNB would provide reliable and stable electricity supply to the EV's charging ecosystem based on the selected geographical areas that are mutually agreed upon by TNB and SDM Malaysia. TNB would also offer SDM Malaysia a solution that can optimise its electricity costs and support green and sustainable sources of energy in reducing carbon emissions.

"SDM Malaysia represents a number of brands such as BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Volvo, Hyundai and Ford, that have been focusing on developing greener technology products, and we will begin distributing and retailing them in Malaysia soon. We are committed to supporting these brands in their transition to EV and this collaboration with TNB marks a crucial part of our efforts to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place and the best in its class solutions for these technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vehicles," Jeffrey Gan said.

As part of SDM Malaysia's efforts to prepare its aftersales workforce and to promote the proliferation of EV, it has embarked on various efforts that include the upskilling of its technicians. A total of 1,048 training hours have been clocked by SDM Malaysia technicians to ensure that they are trained to handle these highly advanced vehicles.

All operating units in each of the brands SDM Malaysia represents have achieved their highest EV technical accreditation since October 2019 and have been making great progress in the certification of their EV technicians. SDM is committed to continuously upgrading the skills of its technical team to prepare for the future of automotive.