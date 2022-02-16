Log in
    SIME   MYL4197OO009

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(SIME)
Sime Darby Berhad : Second Quarter Ended 31 December 2021 Results Announcement

02/16/2022
FY2022 Results Announcement

Analyst Briefing: Q2 FY2022 for period ended 31 December 2021

16 February 2022

Sime Darby Berhad Group Results

FY2022 Financial Results

Core Profit: Quarter ended 31 December 2021

In RM Million

Q2 FY2022

Q2 FY2021

YoY %

Reported PBIT

503

843

(40.3)

Adjustments

• Fair value loss on financial assets (MES)

-

1

• Loss on disposal of Jining ports

-

2

• Gain on disposal of Tesco

-

(294)

• Reversal of impairment of equity interest in E&O

-

(12)

• Net forex loss on settlement of net investment

-

8

Core PBIT

503

548

(8.2)

Net finance costs

(22)

(19)

Taxation

(106)

(133)1

Non controlling interests

(30)

(35)

Core Net Profit

345

361

(4.4)

Adjustments :

1. Tax adjustments: Disposal of Tesco (RM22m), Disposal of Jining ports (RM1m)

2

FY2022 Financial Results

Reported Profit: Quarter ended 31 December 2021

In RM Million

Q2 FY2022

Q2 FY2021

YoY %

Revenue

10,536

11,243

(6.3)

PBIT

503

843

(40.3)

Finance income

11

9

Finance costs

(33)

(28)

Profit before tax

481

824

(41.6)

Taxation

(106)

(156)

Profit after tax

375

668

(43.9)

Non-controlling interests

(30)

(35)

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company

345

633

(45.5)

3

FY2022 Financial Results

Segmental PBIT: Quarter ended 31 December 2021

Q2 FY2022

Q2 FY2021

Reported

Core PBIT

In RM Million

PBIT

Reported

Adjustments

Core

Reported

Adjustments

Core

YoY %

YoY %

PBIT

PBIT

PBIT

PBIT

Industrial

213

-

213

256

11

257

(16.8)

(17.1)

Motors

284

-

284

282

-

282

0.7

0.7

Logistics

9

-

9

3

22

5

>100.0

80.0

Healthcare

11

-

11

11

-

11

-

-

Others

7

-

7

319

(306)3

13

(97.8)

(46.2)

Corporate

(21)

-

(21)

(20)

-

(20)

(5.0)

(5.0)

Forex

-

-

-

(8)

8

-

-

-

PBIT

503

-

503

843

(295)

548

(40.3)

(8.2)

Adjustments :

  1. Fair value loss on financial assets (RM1m)
  2. Loss on disposal of Jining ports (RM2m)
  3. Gain on disposal of Tesco (RM294m) and reversal of impairment of equity interest in E&O (RM12m)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sime Darby Berhad published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
