Sime Darby Berhad : Second Quarter Ended 31 December 2021 Results Announcement

FY2022 Results Announcement
Analyst Briefing: Q2 FY2022 for period ended 31 December 2021
16 February 2022
Sime Darby Berhad Group Results
FY2022 Financial Results
Core Profit: Quarter ended 31 December 2021
In RM Million
Q2 FY2022
Q2 FY2021
YoY %
Reported PBIT
503
843
(40.3)
Adjustments
• Fair value loss on financial assets (MES)
-
1
• Loss on disposal of Jining ports
2
• Gain on disposal of Tesco
(294)
• Reversal of impairment of equity interest in E&O
(12)
• Net forex loss on settlement of net investment
8
Core PBIT
548
(8.2)
Net finance costs
(22)
(19)
Taxation
(106)
(133)1
Non controlling interests
(30)
(35)
Core Net Profit
345
361
(4.4)
Adjustments :
1. Tax adjustments: Disposal of Tesco (RM22m), Disposal of Jining ports (RM1m)
2
Reported Profit: Quarter ended 31 December 2021
Revenue
10,536
11,243
(6.3)
PBIT
Finance income
11
9
Finance costs
(33)
(28)
Profit before tax
481
824
(41.6)
(156)
Profit after tax
375
668
(43.9)
Non-controlling interests
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company
633
(45.5)
3
Segmental PBIT: Quarter ended 31 December 2021
Reported
Core
Industrial
213
256
257
(16.8)
(17.1)
Motors
284
282
0.7
Logistics
3
22
5
>100.0
80.0
Healthcare
Others
7
319
(306)3
13
(97.8)
(46.2)
Corporate
(21)
(20)
(5.0)
Forex
(8)
(295)
4
