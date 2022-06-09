Sime Darby Berhad : Wallbox and Sime Darby Announce Strategic Partnership

Together, the companies will help accelerate the adoption of EVs in Malaysia and boost development of the EV ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region

MALAYSIA, June 1, 2022 - Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, and Mecomb Malaysia, a subsidiary of Malaysian multinational Sime Darby Berhad have announced a distribution partnership in Malaysia. Under the terms of the agreement, Mecomb Malaysia will distribute a range of Wallbox products and be one of the preferred AC charging solutions for its sister company Sime Darby Motors, the automotive arm of Sime Darby, in Malaysia.

Sime Darby Motors in Malaysia represents some of the world's most admired brands in automotive namely BMW, MINI, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Volvo and Hyundai.

"We are delighted to partner with Wallbox in offering premium compact EV solutions to our customers," said Ooi Sim Mun, Managing Director of Mecomb Malaysia. "We look forward to growing this partnership within Malaysia and expanding across the Asia Pacific region in the future."

"We are delighted to team up with Sime Darby as we continue to expand our EV solutions across Malaysia," said Moises Barea, Vice President of Sales, Wallbox. "Their commitment to sustainability goes beyond charging solutions and encompasses the entire EV ecosystem. As always, our goal continues to be to provide consumer-friendly products that are well-received by customers around the globe."

Sime Darby, a partner of choice for the world's best brands in the Motors and Industrial sectors, offers end-to-end solutions for the EV market through the sale of EVs via Sime Darby Motors as well as the supply and installation of EV chargers and EV charging solutions via Mecomb in Malaysia. These efforts are in line with Sime Darby's Sustainability Blueprint which targets to have more than 50% energy-efficient products in its portfolio by 2025.

Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging and aims to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably.

