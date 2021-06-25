Log in
    SIMEPLT   MYL5285OO001

SIME DARBY PLANTATION

(SIMEPLT)
Malaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if U.S. probes alleged forced labor

06/25/2021 | 12:27am EDT
Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil company IOI Corporation said on Friday it had been made aware of a letter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about opening an investigation into allegations of labor abuses at the company.

According to IOI, CBP in the letter to a labor activist acknowledged the receipt of a petition providing information on alleged forced labor conditions at the company and found it sufficient to open an investigation.

IOI said while it had been made aware of the letter, it had not been notified directly by the CBP.

"Nevertheless, IOI will take the proactive step in contacting CBP to confirm the existence of an investigation and offer our co-operation in providing explanation and documents to assist," IOI said in a statement on its website.

The CBP did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment by Reuters.

IOI is the third palm oil giant in Malaysia to face U.S. scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers, as the industry seeks to defend its image after mounting allegations of human rights abuses.

The CBP last year banned imports from FGV Holdings and Sime Darby Plantations over forced labor allegations.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer and exporter, is heavily reliant on migrants from Indonesia, India and Bangladesh to produce the edible oil found in everything from food to cosmetics to biodiesel. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FGV HOLDINGS -0.77% 1.29 End-of-day quote.0.78%
IOI CORPORATION 0.52% 3.83 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
SIME DARBY -1.36% 2.17 End-of-day quote.-6.06%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION 0.00% 4.14 End-of-day quote.-17.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 201 M 3 659 M 3 659 M
Net income 2021 1 528 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 5 823 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 28 631 M 6 879 M 6 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 25,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohamad Helmy bin Othman Basha Group Managing Director & Director
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Najmuddin bin Khas Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Adi Wara Abdul Razak Chief Operations Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-17.03%6 879
AAK AB (PUBL.)14.22%5 734
IOI CORPORATION-12.36%5 726
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD41.51%2 123
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED2.34%1 537
KERNEL HOLDING S.A.15.82%1 300