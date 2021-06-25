Malaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if U.S. probes alleged forced labor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil company
IOI Corporation said on Friday it had been made aware
of a letter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
about opening an investigation into allegations of labor abuses
at the company.
According to IOI, CBP in the letter to a labor activist
acknowledged the receipt of a petition providing information on
alleged forced labor conditions at the company and found it
sufficient to open an investigation.
IOI said while it had been made aware of the letter, it had
not been notified directly by the CBP.
"Nevertheless, IOI will take the proactive step in
contacting CBP to confirm the existence of an investigation and
offer our co-operation in providing explanation and documents to
assist," IOI said in a statement on its website.
The CBP did not immediately respond to an emailed request
for comment by Reuters.
IOI is the third palm oil giant in Malaysia to face U.S.
scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers, as the industry
seeks to defend its image after mounting allegations of human
rights abuses.
The CBP last year banned imports from FGV Holdings
and Sime Darby Plantations over forced labor
allegations.
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer and
exporter, is heavily reliant on migrants from Indonesia, India
and Bangladesh to produce the edible oil found in everything
from food to cosmetics to biodiesel.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu
Editing by Ed Davies)