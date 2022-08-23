Sime Darby Plantation Second Quarter Net Profit Rose 32%, Helped by Land Sales

By Ying Xian Wong

Sime Darby Plantation's second-quarter net profit rose 32% compared with the same period a year earlier to 812 million ringgit ($181 million), driven by higher non-recurring profit from land sales.

The plantation group said in a bourse filing Tuesday also said second-quarter revenue increased 27% on year to MYR5.59 billion.

For the six months ended June, Sime Darby Plantation said its net profit rose to MYR1.53 billion from MYR1.18 billion a year ago while revenue rose to MYR9.97 billion from MYR8.08 billion.

Buoyant crude palm oil and palm kernel prices continued to support the stronger on-year performance, although its fresh fruit bunch production was hurt by a prolonged labor shortage in Malaysia, it said in a separate statement.

Average realized crude palm oil and palm kernel prices in the second quarter increased 44% and 40% on year, respectively, to MYR5,213 per metric ton and MYR3,339 per metric ton.

The company said palm oil has become more competitive with the gradual moderation of CPO prices and demand has increased as buyers replace their inventories. It added that CPO prices are expected to remain firm at least until end-2022.

It said the delay in the intake of new foreign workers continued to disrupt its operations in Malaysia and will mean lower overall fresh fruit bunches production compared with the year earlier.

Also, the shortage of foreign workers in Malaysia has hurt Sime Darby Plantation's productivity, its group managing director Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha said. He added that measures implemented to create a better working environment have also increased production costs.

He said the company has taken "bold steps to mechanize, automate and digitalise work that has traditionally been performed manually" to cut its labor needs.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Group expects performance for the financial year ending December 2022 to be satisfactory," he said.

Shares were last 2.7% lower at MYR4.38.

