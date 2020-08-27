Sime Darby Plantation : Second-Quarter Net Profit Surged on Disposal Gains

By Chester Tay



Sime Darby Plantation Bhd.'s second-quarter net profit ballooned more than 10 times compared with the same period a year earlier, driven by a non-recurring profit on gains from the disposal of land in Malaysia and its divestment of subsidiaries.

Net profit rose to 378.0 million ringgit ($90.7 million), while revenue grew 12% to MYR3.22 billion, the plantation group said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Cumulatively, net profit for the first half of the year jumped more than eight times compared with the same period a year earlier to MYR846.0 million, on the back of 6.7% growth in revenue to MYR6.26 billion.

The group said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in China and India, resulted in a recovery in demand as customers replenished stocks in anticipation of an increase in consumer spending and that should help Sime Darby Plantation's financial performance this year.

