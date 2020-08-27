Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sime Darby Plantation    SIMEPLT   MYL5285OO001

SIME DARBY PLANTATION

(SIMEPLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sime Darby Plantation : Second-Quarter Net Profit Surged on Disposal Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:18am EDT

By Chester Tay

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd.'s second-quarter net profit ballooned more than 10 times compared with the same period a year earlier, driven by a non-recurring profit on gains from the disposal of land in Malaysia and its divestment of subsidiaries.

Net profit rose to 378.0 million ringgit ($90.7 million), while revenue grew 12% to MYR3.22 billion, the plantation group said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Cumulatively, net profit for the first half of the year jumped more than eight times compared with the same period a year earlier to MYR846.0 million, on the back of 6.7% growth in revenue to MYR6.26 billion.

The group said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in China and India, resulted in a recovery in demand as customers replenished stocks in anticipation of an increase in consumer spending and that should help Sime Darby Plantation's financial performance this year.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIME DARBY 0.46% 2.18 End-of-day quote.-1.80%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION -1.16% 5.1 End-of-day quote.-6.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIME DARBY PLANTATION
01:18aSIME DARBY PLANTATION : Second-Quarter Net Profit Surged on Disposal Gains
DJ
01:10aMalaysia's Sime Darby posts second-quarter profit jump on higher palm prices
RE
08/25SIME DARBY PLANTATION : annual earnings release
08/17Pandemic forces Malaysian palm industry to rethink reliance on foreign labour
RE
07/10Malaysia's Sime Darby seeks detail after palm oil ban request
RE
07/08Malaysia's Sime Darby to look into report of forced labour in call for U.S. i..
RE
06/30SIME DARBY PLANTATION : Appoints New Chairman
DJ
06/24Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pan..
RE
06/18Palm giant Sime Darby publishes high-yielding oil palm genome research
RE
05/26SIME DARBY PLANTATION : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 802 M 3 071 M 3 071 M
Net income 2020 696 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2020 7 605 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 35 111 M 8 424 M 8 422 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 94 000
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart SIME DARBY PLANTATION
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Plantation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIME DARBY PLANTATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,82 MYR
Last Close Price 5,10 MYR
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad Helmy bin Othman Basha Group Managing Director & Director
Najmuddin bin Khas Chairman
Adi Wara Abdul Razak Chief Operations Services Officer
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-6.42%8 424
IOI CORPORATION-2.82%6 859
AAK AB-0.76%5 108
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-31.05%1 514
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-37.87%1 335
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-30.87%1 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group