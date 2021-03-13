Sime Darby Plantation : NGO exits Sime Darby Plantation rights panel over company's lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Non-profit Shift said it
has left Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's new human rights
commission after the Malaysian palm oil giant sued an activist,
potentially dealing a blow to its fight against a U.S. import
ban over forced labour accusations.
An activist said he is also considering leaving the
two-week-old panel after the world's largest sustainable palm
oil producer sued Liberty Shared managing director Duncan
Jepson, in connection with claims of worker abuse.
Kuala Lumpur-based Sime Darby did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The United States in December banned the company's palm
imports over accusations it uses forced labour in production,
prompting some global palm oil buyers to drop it from their
supply chains.
Palm oil is one of the world's cheapest and fastest-growing
crops, but the industry has faced scrutiny over the years, with
rights groups blaming producers for vast deforestation in
Southeast Asia and exploitative labour practices.
Sime Darby formed the rights panel on March 1 but on
Thursday it said it has begun U.S. legal action against Jepson,
who heads Hong Kong-based anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared,
seeking information about his complaint to Malaysia's Securities
Commission.
The complaint has led to an investigation into the company's
sustainability disclosures. Liberty Shared successfully
petitioned the U.S. Customs and Border Protection last year to
ban Sime Darby products, citing evidence of labour abuse.
The border service told Reuters by email it was its policy
to decline comment on pending litigation.
"Following the events of the last few days, we have
regrettably decided to withdraw from the company's Expert
Stakeholder Human Rights Assessment Commission," Francis West,
business engagement director at U.S-based Shift, told Reuters on
Friday.
Shift works with companies to implement the United Nations
Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
Another member of the commission, prominent migrant-rights
activist Andy Hall, is considering doing the same if Sime Darby
persists with the litigation.
"I am deeply concerned on the impact of this ongoing
litigation against a human rights activist on the possibility
for the human rights commission to function effectively
according to its goals, and to conduct its work objectively and
respectably," Hall told Reuters on Saturday.
He said the commission was helpful for improving the
protection and welfare of Sime Darby's workers but that the
lawsuit undermined their work.
"I may have to resign if Sime Darby decides to continue with
it," Hall said, adding that there were concerns the lawsuit
would stifle whistleblowers.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard)