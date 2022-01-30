Log in
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysian firms facing U.S. bans over forced labour summoned by ministry

01/30/2022 | 12:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Worker loads palm oil fruit bunches at a plantation in Slim River, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry said on Sunday it would call in all companies facing U.S. import bans over suspected forced labour practices to discuss immediate action to address the allegations.

Malaysian factories, which include major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have been under increased scrutiny over allegations of abuse of migrant workers, who make up a significant part of the country's manufacturing workforce.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday it would bar imports from disposable glove maker YTY Group based on information indicating that the firm used forced labour, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in two years.

The agency also determined that Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd uses forced labour in its operations and that the company's goods were subject to seizure.

Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan said on Sunday he would meet with all firms facing import bans in the United States, along with two glove makers - WRP Asia Pacific and Top Glove Corp. - that had seen their bans lifted by the CBP.

"The approaches implemented by these two companies can be used as guidelines and improvements for other firms," Saravanan said in a statement.

Saravanan said he had also ordered an immediate inquiry into the allegations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Department of Labour, and warned of stern action against companies that failed to improve their practices.

The minister had acknowledged that forced labour allegations against Malaysian firms had affected investors' confidence in the country.

Malaysia last year announced a National Action Plan on Forced Labour to eliminate abusive practices such as debt bondage, unhygienic dormitories for workers, and excessive overtime, by 2030.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.39% 1234.5 End-of-day quote.11.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 90.67 Delayed Quote.15.60%
SIME DARBY BERHAD 0.00% 2.19 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD 0.79% 3.83 End-of-day quote.1.86%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 1.92% 2.12 End-of-day quote.-18.15%
WTI -0.11% 87.244 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 503 M 4 179 M 4 179 M
Net income 2021 2 356 M 563 M 563 M
Net Debt 2021 5 749 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 26 487 M 6 321 M 6 325 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,83 MYR
Average target price 4,58 MYR
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamad Helmy bin Othman Basha Group Managing Director & Director
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Najmuddin bin Khas Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Adi Wara Abdul Razak Chief Operations Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD1.86%6 321
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD2.68%5 678
AAK AB (PUBL.)-11.44%4 744
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-2.04%2 248
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED4.64%1 839
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK1.84%1 294