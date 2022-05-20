Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIMEPLT   MYL5285OO001

SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD

(SIMEPLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-18
5.230 MYR   +0.19%
05/10Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
RE
05/06Sime Darby Plantation Dissolves Unit
MT
04/26SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD : OTHERS United States Customs and Border Protection Document Submission
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad : Profit Up 35%

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
Sime Darby Plantation Profit Up 35%
  • Higher profit of RM1.06 billion marks a positive start to the year as the Group continues to leverage on high commodity prices
  • Comprehensive assessment report on Malaysian labour practices submitted to the USCBP

Kuala Lumpur, 20 May 2022 - Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (SDP) registered a profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of RM1.06 billion for the first quarter of the year ending 31 December 2022 (1Q FY2022), a 35% increase year-on-year (YoY) from RM788 million.

Following its stellar performance in FY2021, the Group continued to register stronger YoY performance in 1Q FY2022 as crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) prices remained buoyant. Realised CPO prices in 1Q FY2022 averaged at RM4,465, a YoY increase of 40% compared to RM3,185 per metric tonne (MT), whilst average realised PK prices in the same period increased by 84% YoY to RM4,105 from RM2,230 per MT. The higher average realised prices compensated for lower fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production as the Group continues to be impacted by the prolonged labour shortage in the Malaysian palm oil industry. At the same time, the Group also experienced a decline in its Indonesian FFB production as production was seen normalising from 1Q FY2021's record high production.

Sime Darby Oils registered a 23% increase in PBIT of RM132 million in 1Q FY2022 compared to RM107 million in 1Q FY2021. The improved results was mainly attributed to higher margins recorded by its Asia Pacific bulk operations which partially mitigated lower sales volumes and margins in its Asia Pacific differentiated and European operations.

Key Highlights

1Q FY2022 1Q FY2021 YoY +/(-)
Revenue (RM mil) 4,381 3,673 19%
PBIT (RM mil) 1,060 788 >35%
Net Profit (RM mil) 718 562 >28%
CPO Price Realised (RM/ MT) 4,465 3,185 40%
FFB Production (MT mil) 1.91 2.21 (13)%
OER (%) 21.36 21.35 0.01
  • The Group's recurring PBIT grew by 50% to RM1.01 billion from RM677 million in 1Q FY2021 whilst PBIT from non-recurring transactions decreased by 58% to RM47 million from RM111 million. Non-recurring transactions in the previous year included higher gains from larger areas of land acquired by the Malaysian Government.

Chairman, Tan Sri Dato' Seri Haji Megat Najmuddin bin Datuk Seri Dr Haji Megat Khas said:

The Group has started the financial year with a solid set of results on the back of continuing high commodity prices caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

As palm oil plays a crucial role in fulfilling the demand for vegetable oils in the global market, I am confident that SDP will be able to leverage on current opportunities and continue to deliver an encouraging performance in 2022.

Group Managing Director, Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha said:

As SDP marks its bicentennial, we salute those who came before us. The foundational values and principles they built this company upon have enabled us to grow, embrace change and face our challenges head on, over the last 200 years. These s

On 26 April 2022, SDP submitted a comprehensive report to the United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) to address the requirements of the United States' import regulations and international labour standards. SDP has engaged with the USCBP on the submission and will continue to give our full cooperation as we work towards modifying (uplifting) the finding. Our commitment to continuous improvement extends beyond our own operations to include our entire supply chain, which we hope will help the industry to move forward proactively.

OUTLOOK FOR FY2022:

The Group believes that while palm oil demand may be impacted by current elevated prices, this will be mitigated by the tight supply and availability of alternative vegetable oils as well as supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Group anticipates lower overall FFB production against FY2021, as the intake of new foreign workers for the plantation industry is only expected to arrive in the second half of the year.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Group expects encouraging performance for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

Disclaimer

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
