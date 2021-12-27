Sime Darby Plantation Berhad : allocates RM7 million to flood relief efforts

Sime Darby Plantation allocates RM7 million to flood relief efforts

SDP mobilises teams and resources to assist affected communities



Mr. Tang Men Kon (Regional Chief Executive Officer, Selangor & Pahang): +6019 226 5211

Mr. R Vijayakumar (Regional General Manager, Selangor): +6019 693 5241

Mr. Suhaimi Abu Bakar (Regional General Manager, Pahang): +6013 292 5991

- Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (SDP) has ramped up flood relief efforts in its operational areas as well as the surrounding communities and schools. The Company has allocated a total of RM7 million for this initiative, of which RM5 million would be utilised by its philanthropic arm, Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD), to ensure that the immediate needs of local communities are taken care of in the aftermath of recent floods. Meanwhile, SDP is continuing to provide all necessary assistance to its flood-affected workers within its operations, allocating an estimated RM2 million to ensure their well-being and to provide for their immediate needs.SDP's flood relief initiative involves affected areas located in the districts of Klang, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor and Sepang in the state of Selangor, as well as in Bentong, Temerloh and Lipis districts in Pahang. The Company mobilised both manpower and other resources as soon it became apparent that the situation was deteriorating. Together with YSD, SDP has provided aid and assistance, including food supplies and essential items such as clothes, diapers, towels, first aid kit, sanitary pads, pillows and blankets, portable cooking equipment, cleaning tools, as well as on-ground assistance and medical attention to the affected communities. SDP is also working closely with other NGOs who are delivering assistance in the affected areas to ensure that all aid reaches the communities.To date, SDP has identified over 1160 families in the affected areas and delivered assistance to over 950 of them. Help is underway for the rest of the affected families, including an entire village of orang asli with 74 families in Kampung Sg. Kurau in Carey Island which will receive assistance from the Company today. In addition, SDP has also to date identified 4 schools in Carey Island where its post flood relief efforts will be focused on.When flood waters subside, SDP aims to provide post-flood relief support to local communities which will include more cleaning equipment such as water jets, floor wipers, safety boots and gloves; important household appliances and items such as rice cookers, gas cooking stoves and mattresses, as well as more hygiene and health kits including COVID-19 self-test kits and face masks. Additionally, critical repair works will also be provided for houses and schools, together with important supplies and furniture to assist schools to reopen in January 2022.With reports of more rains in the next several days, SDP is monitoring the situation closely and is co-ordinating efforts to gather more information from communities in affected areas."We are cognisant that mobile communications may be affected or limited, and certain areas may be inaccessible at this point in time. Nevertheless, we will continue to do our very best to reach out to the communities via alternative on-ground efforts," said Roslin Azmy Hassan, the Chief Executive Officer of SDP's Upstream Malaysia operations."Communities within and near SDP's operations are urged to reach out to our teams on the ground to ensure that they have access to support for their immediate and urgent needs. We would also like to encourage all NGOs working in the affected areas around our operations to contact the nearest SDP estates so that all relief and clean-up efforts can be coordinated more effectively to benefits our local communities," he added.To reach out for aid and assistance or to coordinate flood relief efforts, members of the public and NGOs can contact the nearest SDP estates or the following numbers: