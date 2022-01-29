U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. customs agency has
banned imports from Malaysian disposable glove maker YTY
Industry Holdings Sdn Bhd (YTY Group) over suspected forced
labor practices, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in
two years.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday
it took the action "based on information that reasonably
indicates the use of forced labor in YTY Group's manufacturing
operations."
Malaysian factories, including some of the world's major
suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have come under
increased scrutiny over suspected abuse of foreign workers, a
significant part of the country's manufacturing workforce.
YTY Group said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the
ban, as it had made demonstrable progress since 2019 in
improving its social compliance policies, particularly in its
treatment of migrant workers.
The group said it had submitted an update to the CBP this
month, informing that it had met compliance targets on all 11
International Labour Organization (ILO) indicators of forced
labor.
"Despite the position the CBP has taken, we will redouble
our efforts to engage with them ... to not only demonstrate that
our manufacturing operations are devoid of any and all forced
labor practices, but to reaffirm ongoing social compliance
advancements," YTY Chief Executive Vikram Hora said in a
statement late Saturday.
CBP said it had identified seven of the ILO indicators
during its investigation into YTY Group, including debt bondage,
abusive working and living conditions, and excessive overtime.
The agency also determined on Friday that Malaysian palm oil
producer Sime Darby https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-says-sufficient-evidence-forced-labor-malaysias-sime-darby-plantation-2022-01-28
Plantation Bhd uses forced labor in their operations
and that the company's goods were subject to seizure.
Effective Friday, the agency will detain goods made in
Malaysia by YTY Group and its units YTY Industry Sdn Bhd, Green
Prospect Sdn Bhd and GP Lumut at all U.S. ports of entry.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by William Mallard and
Richard Chang)