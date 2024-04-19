The Group marked a key milestone by making its maiden foray into the affordable township sector through Seed Homes, Sime Darby Property's new portfolio to deliver innovative solutions in the affordable homes segment. Seed Homes had recently formed a strategic partnership

It was a truly productive year for the Group on all fronts, marked by 37 product launches in our Property Development segment and the initiation of various exciting new projects in our IAM business, alongside enhancements to our management and operational pursuits across all segments.

The progress we have unlocked since embarking on our SHIFT25 strategy has been encouraging; we have strengthened our fundamentals, pursued numerous new ventures and broadened our business model. Riding on this momentum and fortified by our robust financial standing, the Group is ideally positioned to forge ahead, seizing opportunities for expansion, growth and diversification with agility and determination.

Our productivity in 2023 was further highlighted by our concerted efforts to enhance ongoing operations via asset enhancement initiatives, alongside the actively exploration of new asset classes such as solar energy, with several promising prospects currently in our pipeline.

Simultaneously, we have remained dedicated to expanding our Investment & Asset Management ("IAM") business, aiming to cultivate strong and diversified recurring income streams for sustained long-term shareholder value. Over the past year, significant strides have been made under our Industrial Development Fund ("IDF"), with the construction of Metrohub 1 and 2 at the E-Metro Logistics Park, which is slated for completion in 2024, and managed to secure J&T Distribution Solutions Sdn Bhd as the first pre-committed tenant. Furthermore, we have also secured commitments for the remaining RM300 million to close the fund at RM1.0 billion.

"Our SHIFT25 strategy continues to be the driving force in enabling the Group to push through challenges and capitalise on opportunities" to deliver our targets.

with Lagenda Properties to revolutionise affordable housing, and through this joint venture, we are combining our experience, expertise and strategic land bank ownership with Lagenda Properties' highly scalable model of developing self-sustainable affordable townships. Our ongoing efforts to launch our inaugural affordable township project in Gurun, Kedah, reflects our commitment to making homeownership more accessible to Malaysians.

Meanwhile, the Group has laid rousing new inroads into the renewable energy sector, aligning its efforts with the Malaysian government's new National Energy Transition Roadmap ("NETR"). In our commitment to spearheading the transition to renewable energy across the real estate industry, we have devised a three- pronged approach that will explore the implementation of residential, commercial and large-scale solar projects in the near future.

In tandem with our foray into renewable energy and commitment as a 'Force for Good', the Group has further solidified its long-term climate change ambitions. In November, we announced our pledge to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, with an intermediate target of attaining a 40% reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030. We firmly believe that adopting a Net Zero approach is crucial in mitigating global warming, and as such, we have implemented both near-term and long-term strategies to guide the transformation of our business for the betterment of the planet.

In 2023, our commitment to excellence was widely recognised by the industry, as we proudly received a total of 51 awards across various categories throughout the year. At the international level, our achievements were highlighted by two major wins at the FIABCI Prix d'Excellence Awards 2023, including a Gold in the Master Plan category for City of Elmina and a Silver in the Residential Mid-Rise category for Cantara Residences. These two developments were