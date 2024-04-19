INTEGRATED REPORT
2023
About Our Integrated Report
Sime Darby Property's Integrated Report 2023 has been prepared according to the principles of integrated reporting. It provides a balanced and accurate narrative about the Group's financial and non-financial performance and prospects based on our strategy, taking into account the challenges posed by the operating environment and other key risks impacting the property industry. The report is intended primarily for providers of capital, but is also relevant to all stakeholders who would like to understand how we seek to create value in the short, mid and long term through good governance, balancing our vision for growth against environmental and social imperatives.
This is our seventh Integrated Report since our listing in 2017. It covers the Financial Year 2023 and is prepared in accordance with the principles prescribed by the International Integrated Reporting Council. The report also includes the main activities, key business areas and discusses our outlook, targets and objectives.
Materiality
Information disclosed in this integrated report is relevant to our material matters, which have been determined by extensive stakeholder engagement, as well as internal evaluation. These material matters reflect existing and emerging risks and opportunities, which could affect our ability to create value and deliver on our Purpose, Vision, Mission and Values.
Scope and Boundary
This integrated report focuses on the activities, initiatives and key events that took place during the financial year from 1 January 2023 until 31 December 2023, unless stated otherwise. It covers the operations of the Sime Darby Property Group including our subsidiaries and joint ventures and associates.
Reporting Framework
Our integrated reporting process, as well as the contents of this report have been guided by the principles and requirements of:
- The Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Foundation.
- The Main Market Listing Requirements ("MMLR") issued by Bursa Malaysia.
- Bursa Malaysia's Sustainability Guidelines (3rd Edition).
- The Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance ("MCCG") 2021 issued by Securities Commission Malaysia.
- GRI Standards, issued by the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI").
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs").
- Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD").
- Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRS").
- Malaysia's Companies Act 2016.
Assurance
Contents of the entire report have been read and approved by the Management and Board of Directors. The financial statements included in this integrated report have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT, Malaysia.
Forward-looking Statements
This integrated report contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future performance. Such statements are premised on current assumptions and circumstances, which could change, hence they necessarily involve uncertainty. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Directors' Responsibility Statement
The Board of Directors of Sime Darby Property acknowledges responsibility for ensuring the integrity of our Integrated Report 2023. In our opinion, the report presents a fair assessment of the Group's performance and addresses all key matters that are material to our ability to create value. This report was approved by the Board on 26 March 2024.

Dato' Rizal Rickman Ramli
Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Dato' Azmir Merican
Group Managing Director
Dato' Rizal Rickman Ramli
Non-IndependentNon-Executive Chairman
Dato' Azmir Merican
Group Managing Director
Cover Rationale
In our journey towards becoming a real estate company, Sime Darby Property is committed to creating lasting value for people, businesses, and the environment.
We are pushing the real estate industry towards a sustainable future through our "SHIFT25" strategy, which goes beyond development to encompass investment and asset management. At the same time, we are also diversifying our offerings to meet changing economic needs.
Recognising the importance of sustainability, we are developing ESG-focused homes and creating lifestyle destination. Along with our future-forward direction, we are poised to advance real estate to enrich lives and manage a thriving asset portfolio that benefits all stakeholders.
Our vision is a future where sustainability, innovation and positive impact are at the core of everything we do.
51st
ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING OF
SIME DARBY PROPERTY
Monday, 20 May 2024
10:00 a.m.
https://investor.boardroomlimited.com/
(virtual meeting platform)
Leadership
Overview of
Value
Management
Sustainability
Leadership
Governance
Financial
Additional
Insights
Sime Darby
Creation
Discussion and
Statement
Statements
Information
Property
Analysis
Message from Our
Chairman
DATO' RIZAL RICKMAN RAMLI
Chairman
Dear Stakeholders,
Sime Darby Property delivered continued solid financial and operational performances in FY2023, notwithstanding escalating material prices, threat of inflationary pressures and a cautious outlook at the start of the year. The Group remained focused on creating sustained value and recorded its highest revenue and operating profit, since the 2017 demerger, of RM3.4 billion and RM606.4 million respectively. This demonstrates the unwavering trust and support of all stakeholders and customers, as well as the resilience and passion of TEAM Sime Darby Property in realising our Purpose to be a Value Multiplier for People, Businesses, Economies and the Planet.
Our SHIFT25 strategy continues to be the driving force in enabling the Group to push through challenges and capitalise on opportunities to deliver our targets. It has been heartening to see our employees fully engaged and working together as TEAM Sime Darby Property to execute our plans and achieve our goal of transforming from a pure-play developer to a real estate company.
The success of our strategies is reflected by the favourable response from customers, with our emphasis on delivering high-quality products and services that meet their evolving expectations being rewarded by a steady growth in launches and sales over the past three years. This has placed us firmly on the right trajectory towards our goal of building a best-in-class Property Development business.
"The Group remained focused on creating sustained value and recorded its highest revenue and operating profit, since the 2017 demerger, of RM3.4 billion and RM606.4 million respectively."
6
Simultaneously, we have remained dedicated to expanding our Investment & Asset Management ("IAM") business, aiming to cultivate strong and diversified recurring income streams for sustained long-term shareholder value. Over the past year, significant strides have been made under our Industrial Development Fund ("IDF"), with the construction of Metrohub 1 and 2 at the E-Metro Logistics Park, which is slated for completion in 2024, and managed to secure J&T Distribution Solutions Sdn Bhd as the first pre-committed tenant. Furthermore, we have also secured commitments for the remaining RM300 million to close the fund at RM1.0 billion.
Our productivity in 2023 was further highlighted by our concerted efforts to enhance ongoing operations via asset enhancement initiatives, alongside the actively exploration of new asset classes such as solar energy, with several promising prospects currently in our pipeline.
The progress we have unlocked since embarking on our SHIFT25 strategy has been encouraging; we have strengthened our fundamentals, pursued numerous new ventures and broadened our business model. Riding on this momentum and fortified by our robust financial standing, the Group is ideally positioned to forge ahead, seizing opportunities for expansion, growth and diversification with agility and determination.
A YEAR OF HIGHLIGHTS
It was a truly productive year for the Group on all fronts, marked by 37 product launches in our Property Development segment and the initiation of various exciting new projects in our IAM business, alongside enhancements to our management and operational pursuits across all segments.
The Group marked a key milestone by making its maiden foray into the affordable township sector through Seed Homes, Sime Darby Property's new portfolio to deliver innovative solutions in the affordable homes segment. Seed Homes had recently formed a strategic partnership
"Our SHIFT25 strategy continues to be the driving force in enabling the Group to push through challenges and capitalise on opportunities" to deliver our targets.
with Lagenda Properties to revolutionise affordable housing, and through this joint venture, we are combining our experience, expertise and strategic land bank ownership with Lagenda Properties' highly scalable model of developing self-sustainable affordable townships. Our ongoing efforts to launch our inaugural affordable township project in Gurun, Kedah, reflects our commitment to making homeownership more accessible to Malaysians.
Meanwhile, the Group has laid rousing new inroads into the renewable energy sector, aligning its efforts with the Malaysian government's new National Energy Transition Roadmap ("NETR"). In our commitment to spearheading the transition to renewable energy across the real estate industry, we have devised a three- pronged approach that will explore the implementation of residential, commercial and large-scale solar projects in the near future.
In tandem with our foray into renewable energy and commitment as a 'Force for Good', the Group has further solidified its long-term climate change ambitions. In November, we announced our pledge to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, with an intermediate target of attaining a 40% reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030. We firmly believe that adopting a Net Zero approach is crucial in mitigating global warming, and as such, we have implemented both near-term and long-term strategies to guide the transformation of our business for the betterment of the planet.
In 2023, our commitment to excellence was widely recognised by the industry, as we proudly received a total of 51 awards across various categories throughout the year. At the international level, our achievements were highlighted by two major wins at the FIABCI Prix d'Excellence Awards 2023, including a Gold in the Master Plan category for City of Elmina and a Silver in the Residential Mid-Rise category for Cantara Residences. These two developments were
Integrated Report 2023 7
Leadership
Overview of
Value
Management
Sustainability
Leadership
Governance
Financial
Additional
Insights
Sime Darby
Creation
Discussion and
Statement
Statements
Information
Property
Analysis
Message From Our Chairman
similarly recognised in the Malaysian chapter of the FIABCI awards, taking top honours in their respective categories.
Meanwhile, we continued our winning streak at the StarProperty Awards 2023, with the standout achievement amongst nine accolades being our No.1 All Star ranking amid all real estate developers. Additionally, we maintained our Platinum ranking in the Property Development category at the Putra Brand Awards and received the esteemed Marketer of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Our consistent performance was further validated by our placement in the Top Ten Developers 2023 in the BCI Asia Awards, while we improved our rank from fourth to third in The Edge Malaysia's Top Property Developers Awards.
I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Director, Datuk Soam Heng Choon and Group Managing Director, Dato' Azmir Merican, for receiving the Outstanding Contribution
to the Real Estate Industry award and Outstanding Property CEO award respectively, at the Edge Property Excellence Awards 2023. Their dedication and contribution has guided us through a commendable transformational journey, and the Board is deeply appreciative of their efforts.
CREATING VALUE FOR STAKEHOLDERS
On the back of our solid performance in 2023, I am delighted to announce that the Board has declared a second single-tier dividend of 1.5 sen per share, contributing to a total dividend of 2.5 sen per share for the year, amounting to RM170 million. The Board's decision reflects confidence in our strategies to drive future value for our shareholders through recurring earnings, most notably by harnessing the potential of both our development pipeline and capital transaction capabilities to bolster funds management income.
"In tandem with our foray into renewable energy and commitment as a 'Force for Good', the Group has further solidified its
long-term climate change ambitions.
"
A bird's eye view of the Elmina Peak located in the City of Elmina
8
