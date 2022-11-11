Sime Darby Property : Battersea Power Station's Highly Anticipated Chimney Lift Experience ‘Lift 109' Will Open on 15th November 2022, With Tickets Available to Book from Today

The Grade II* listed landmark's unique chimney lift experience, Lift 109, will welcome its first guests from 15th November 2022

Guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind glass elevator ascent to the top of Battersea Power Station's north-west chimney where they will take in spectacular 360-degree views of London's skyline

The experience will begin with a state-of-the-art immersive exhibition providing guests with a glimpse into the building's industrial past

Lift 109 will be operated by global events and entertainment leader, IMG, which manages some of London's most prominent attractions such as Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Frieze, Taste of London and Hampton Court Palace Festival

Tickets are available from today via www.lift109.co.uk

9 November 2022

LIFT 109 opens to the public on Tuesday, 15th November 2022

Battersea Power Station and global events and entertainment leader, IMG, are delighted to announce that the highly anticipated chimney lift experience, Lift 109, will welcome its first guests from 15th November 2022, with tickets available to purchase at www.lift109.co.uk from today.

Lift 109 is set to become one of the most unique experiences in London, treating guests to a one-of-a-kind glass elevator ascent 109m up to the top of one of the landmark's iconi chimneys where they will take in a spectacular 360-degree view of the city's skyline.

The Lift 109 experience will begin in the Power Station's magnificent Art Deco Turbine Hall A where, through a carefully curated ensemble of original records and multi-media displays, visitors will delve into the building's rich history, architectural significance and enduring presence in popular culture. State of the art features include a giant interactive multiplayer touchscreen through which guests will be encouraged to collectively 'generate' energy while a lighting installation above whirls and glows brighter with every touch.

Continuing onwards and upwards, guests will enter the unique circular-chimney glass elevator; Lift 109. Rings of light and a soundscape reminiscent of rising energy will guide the way as the lift makes its ascent of the Power Station's north-west chimney. Upon reaching the top, guests will enjoy a panoramic vista like no other along with a very special bird's eye view of the historic landmark that is Battersea Power Station.

The experience concludes at the curated Lift 109 Shop where guests will have the opportunity to purchase a keepsake of their visit.

The Grade II* listed building's first two chimneys were built in the 1930s, with the fourth and final chimney completed in the 1950s. After many years of service, Battersea Power Station's four iconic chimneys were rebuilt between 2015 and 2017 due to their state of disrepair, when they were painstakingly reconstructed using the exact same methods utilised in the original build more than 60 years ago.

Dan Westley, Leasing Director at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said:

"Lift 109 will be a truly one-of-a kind attraction, where else can you travel to the top of one of the most iconic chimneys in the world in a glass elevator. It really is the cherry on top of the cake for this regeneration project, cementing our status as London's newest visitor destination, after the Grade II* listed building opened its doors to the public on 14th October. We are looking forward to welcoming the first Lift 109 passengers and would encourage people to purchase their tickets from today."

Stephen Flint Wood, EVP and Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment Events at IMG added:

"IMG is delighted to be working with Battersea Power Station to bring this amazing new attraction to life. Lift 109 will offer unparalleled views of London, as well as an interactive insight into the energy behind the icon. This immersive new exhibition and unique viewing platform will attract visitors to the Power Station from across London, the UK and the rest of the world."

After opening its doors to the public for the very first time on Friday 14th October 2022, Battersea Power Station is the centrepiece of a new '15-minute' live, work and play neighbourhood, acting as a new hub for the local and wider communities, a new business quarter for the capital and a retail and leisure destination for Londoners and international visitors. The Power Station is home to 254 residential apartments, over 100 retail shops, the first wave of which are now open, restaurants and cafés, including a unique c. 24,000 sq ft Arcade Food Hall, which will open in 2023, cinema, offices and event spaces.

The LIFT 109 tickets are available now via www.lift109.co.uk



Opens: 15th November 2022

Hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, 10am - 8pm Friday - Sunday.

Ticket prices: Prices from: Adult £15.90, Child £11.50, Family £50.40 (incl. fees)



Booking: Online: www.lift109.co.uk

