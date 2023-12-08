ARA DAMANSARA, 8 DECEMBER 2023: Sime Darby Property Berhad ("Sime Darby Property" or "Group") and Brunsfield Metropolitan Sdn Bhd ("Brunsfield Metropolitan") have mutually terminated the Sime Darby Brunsfield Holding Sdn Bhd ("SDBH") joint venture. This decision dissolves the 60:40 joint venture at book value and the separation is effective as of 8 December 2023.

Senada at KLGCC Resort is the final project by the joint venture. Following the termination of the joint venture, the Group will continue to pursue its business directions.

SDBH is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby Property and will be renamed in due course. The termination of this joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on Sime Darby Property's financial performance.

