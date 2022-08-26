Sime Darby Property : Q2FY2022 Ended 30 Jun 2022 Results Announcement

Profitability increased by 41% and 75% (PBT & PATAMI) on the back of sound operational performance from all segments; first interim dividend declared amounting to RM68.0m or 1.0 sen per share
Financial Performance Snapshot
Revenue 0.5%
Profit Before Tax 40.9%
PATAMI
75.3%
RM1,095.9 million
RM229.0 million
RM156.6 million
(H1 FY2021: RM1,090.7m)
(H1 FY2021: RM162.6m)
(H1 FY2021: RM89.3m)
Financial Position as at 30 June 2022
Cash PositionTotal Equity
RM820.2 million
RM9,522.8 million
(As at 31 Dec 2021: RM909.7m)
(As at 31 Dec 2021: RM9,506.0m)
Gross Gearing Ratio
Net Gearing Ratio
38.9%
30.3%
(As at 31 Dec 2021: 41.0%)
(As at 31 Dec 2021: 31.5%)
Net Assets per Share Attributable to Owners of the Company
RM1.38
(As at 31 Dec 2021: RM1.38)
Dividend Payout
RM68.0 million
First Interim Dividend of 1.0 sen (FY2021: 1.0 sen)
H1 FY2022 Operational Highlights
Achieved sales of RM1.9b representing 48% growth YoY; attributable to a healthy product mix within the residential and industrial segments and inventory management; poised to surpass FY2022 sales target of RM2.6b
Sales Snapshot
Sales Achieved 47.9% Total Bookings 60.0% Unbilled Sales 88.8%
RM1.9 billion
RM1.6 billion
RM3.4 billion
(1,963 units sold)
(as at 7 August 2022)
(as at 30 June 2022)
H1 FY2021: RM1.3 bil
H1 FY2021: RM1.0 bil
H1 FY2021: RM1.8 bil
Product Launches
H1 FY2022 New Launches
RM1.5 billion GDV
Average Take-up Rates*
(H1 FY2022 New Launches)
All products: 89%^
Residential: 94%^
Industrial: 82%
*Average take-up rates as at 7 August 2022 ^ Excluding statutory
Sales Achieved & GDV Launch
Composition (H1 FY2022)
Legend:
Sales
GDV Launch
50%
23%
Residential
72%
Industrial
Statutory
2%
48%
Others
3%
2%
% Contribution:
Residential: 72% (Sales); 48% (GDV launched)
Industrial: 23% (Sales); 50% (GDV launched)
East 57, KL East
57 units | RM110.3m | June 2022
Elmina Green 6, City of Elmina
116 units | RM99.6m | June 2022
98%
take-up
99%
take-up
H1 FY2022 Highlights on Industrial & Logistics Development
Sime Darby Property and LOGOS Property JV secured 70% in capital commitment at First Close of its Industrial Development Fund
Groundbreaking Ceremony (8 July 2022)
E-Metro Logistics Park
E-Metro Logistics Park
with Selangor Menteri Besar, YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin
Hub 1, ~1.2 mil. sq. ft. GLA
Hub 2, ~ 800,000 sq. ft. GLA
Industrial Development Fund ("IDF")
Shariah-compliantFund
First Close in June 2022 secured 70%in aggregate capital commitments for a fund size up to US$250 mil
PNB & KWAP as investors, alongside Sime Darby Property & LOGOS Property as sponsors andco-investorsin the Fund
The E-Metro Logistics Park
177- acres, totaling ~8 mil sq. ft. of GLA
Sustainable, large-scale, integrated logistics park
Each building shall obtain green building certificationin line with SDPLOG's commitment in creating a sustainable future
Metrohub 1 and 2 - first phase totalling ~2 mil sq. ft. of GLA expected to be completed for prospective tenants from June 2023 onwards
