Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Sime Darby Property
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIMEPROP   MYL5288OO005

SIME DARBY PROPERTY

(SIMEPROP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-24
0.4750 MYR   +2.15%
02:41aSIME DARBY PROPERTY : Q2FY2022 Ended 30 Jun 2022 Results Announcement
PU
01:55aSime Darby Property's Profit, Revenue Drop in Q2
MT
08/25Sime Darby Property Berhad Announces First Interim Single Tier Dividend for the Financial Year Ending December 31, 2022, Payable on 19 October 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sime Darby Property : Q2FY2022 Ended 30 Jun 2022 Results Announcement

08/26/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 FY2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

ANALYST BRIEFING PRESENTATION

simedarbyproperty.com

Table of Contents

Page

1.

H1 FY2022 Key Highlights

- 6

3

2.

Financial Performance for Q2 FY2022 & H1 FY2022

7 - 12

3.

Operational Performance for Q2 FY2022 & H1 FY2022

13

- 22

4.

Battersea Power Station Updates

23

- 25

5.

Land Bank Management & Monetisation Plan

26

- 28

6.

Strategy Moving Forward

29

- 35

7.

Investment Proposition

36

- 38

8.

Appendices

41

- 45

The West Course, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club

2

H1 FY2022 Financial Highlights

Profitability increased by 41% and 75% (PBT & PATAMI) on the back of sound operational performance from all segments; first interim dividend declared amounting to RM68.0m or 1.0 sen per share

Financial Performance Snapshot

Revenue 0.5%

Profit Before Tax 40.9%

PATAMI

75.3%

RM1,095.9 million

RM229.0 million

RM156.6 million

(H1 FY2021: RM1,090.7m)

(H1 FY2021: RM162.6m)

(H1 FY2021: RM89.3m)

Financial Position as at 30 June 2022

Cash PositionTotal Equity

RM820.2 million

RM9,522.8 million

(As at 31 Dec 2021: RM909.7m)

(As at 31 Dec 2021: RM9,506.0m)

Gross Gearing Ratio

Net Gearing Ratio

38.9%

30.3%

(As at 31 Dec 2021: 41.0%)

(As at 31 Dec 2021: 31.5%)

Net Assets per Share Attributable to Owners of the Company

RM1.38

(As at 31 Dec 2021: RM1.38)

Dividend Payout

RM68.0 million

First Interim Dividend of 1.0 sen (FY2021: 1.0 sen)

3

H1 FY2022 Operational Highlights

Achieved sales of RM1.9b representing 48% growth YoY; attributable to a healthy product mix within the residential and industrial segments and inventory management; poised to surpass FY2022 sales target of RM2.6b

Sales Snapshot

Sales Achieved 47.9% Total Bookings 60.0% Unbilled Sales 88.8%

RM1.9 billion

RM1.6 billion

RM3.4 billion

(1,963 units sold)

(as at 7 August 2022)

(as at 30 June 2022)

H1 FY2021: RM1.3 bil

H1 FY2021: RM1.0 bil

H1 FY2021: RM1.8 bil

Product Launches

H1 FY2022 New Launches

RM1.5 billion GDV

Average Take-up Rates*

(H1 FY2022 New Launches)

  • All products: 89%^
  • Residential: 94%^
  • Industrial: 82%

*Average take-up rates as at 7 August 2022 ^ Excluding statutory

Sales Achieved & GDV Launch

Composition (H1 FY2022)

Legend:

Sales

GDV Launch

50%

23%

Residential

72%

Industrial

Statutory

2%

48%

Others

3%

2%

% Contribution:

  • Residential: 72% (Sales); 48% (GDV launched)
  • Industrial: 23% (Sales); 50% (GDV launched)

East 57, KL East

57 units | RM110.3m | June 2022

Elmina Green 6, City of Elmina

116 units | RM99.6m | June 2022

98%

take-up

99%

take-up

4

H1 FY2022 Highlights on Industrial & Logistics Development

Sime Darby Property and LOGOS Property JV secured 70% in capital commitment at First Close of its Industrial Development Fund

Groundbreaking Ceremony (8 July 2022)

E-Metro Logistics Park

E-Metro Logistics Park

with Selangor Menteri Besar, YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin

Hub 1, ~1.2 mil. sq. ft. GLA

Hub 2, ~ 800,000 sq. ft. GLA

Industrial Development Fund ("IDF")

  • Shariah-compliantFund
  • First Close in June 2022 secured 70% in aggregate capital commitments for a fund size up to US$250 mil
  • PNB & KWAP as investors, alongside Sime Darby Property & LOGOS Property as sponsors and co-investorsin the Fund

The E-Metro Logistics Park

  • 177- acres, totaling ~8 mil sq. ft. of GLA
  • Sustainable, large-scale, integrated logistics park
  • Each building shall obtain green building certification in line with SDPLOG's commitment in creating a sustainable future
  • Metrohub 1 and 2 - first phase totalling ~2 mil sq. ft. of GLA expected to be completed for prospective tenants from June 2023 onwards

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sime Darby Property Bhd published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIME DARBY PROPERTY
02:41aSIME DARBY PROPERTY : Q2FY2022 Ended 30 Jun 2022 Results Announcement
PU
01:55aSime Darby Property's Profit, Revenue Drop in Q2
MT
08/25Sime Darby Property Berhad Announces First Interim Single Tier Dividend for the Financi..
CI
08/18SIME DARBY PROPERTY : Battersea Power Station Announces Further Brands Opening from Autumn..
PU
07/27SIME DARBY PROPERTY BERHAD : Acclaimed Portuguese Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa To Open New Rest..
PU
07/08SIME DARBY PROPERTY BERHAD : and LOGOS Property JV Breaks Ground on E-Metro Logistics Park..
PU
07/07SIME DARBY PROPERTY BERHAD : Local Jobs Fair Comes To Battersea Power Station With Over 2,..
PU
07/06SIME DARBY PROPERTY BERHAD : Construction of Battersea Power Station Reaches Practical Com..
PU
07/05SIME DARBY PROPERTY BERHAD : AmBank and Sime Darby Property Partner to Launch Digital Init..
PU
06/24SIME DARBY PROPERTY BERHAD : Minutes of the 49th AGM of Sime Darby Property Berhad held on..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 527 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2022 233 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net Debt 2022 3 279 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 3 230 M 722 M 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart SIME DARBY PROPERTY
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Property Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIME DARBY PROPERTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,48 MYR
Average target price 0,64 MYR
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Azmir Merican bin Azmi Merican Group Managing Director & Director
Sui Hing Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Rizal Rickman bin Ramli Chairman
Al Leen Tang Chief Risk, Integrity & Compliance Officer
Jaganath Derek Steven Sabapathy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIME DARBY PROPERTY-20.17%722
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.37%34 455
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.06%28 653
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.01%27 717
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.26%27 617
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.85%24 743