Sime Darby Property : Strengthens Commitment to Urban Biodiversity with the Highly-Anticipated Public Opening of KL East Park

The verdant greenery has been transformed into a 53-acre biodiverse park with untold riches;

KL East Park will be opened in stages;

Visitors can enjoy unique and interesting flora, fauna, and geology native to the township.

ARA DAMANSARA, 18 FEBRUARY 2023: The much-awaited lush green space in the midst of Kuala Lumpur is finally here. Sime Darby Property Berhad ("Sime Darby Property" or "Company") has officially opened the gates to its enchanting 53-acre KL East Park, a naturally regenerating secondary rainforest and home to rare, endemic species and beautiful geological formations.



Situated within the property developer's vibrant KL East township, the enthralling KL East Park offers rewarding nature and geology given its physical connection to the lush Bukit Tabur and the Klang Gates Quartz Ridge, renowned as the world's longest quartz formation. Minerals and rocks found at the park carry a unique, rarely observed mix of schist, quartz vein and granite, making the biodiverse environment completely exclusive to residents of the KL East township.

In line with its vision to Advancing Real Estate as a Force for Collective Progress, in Harmony with the Planet's Resources, Sime Darby Property is being intentional with placemaking to safeguard biodiversity, promoting inclusivity and reimagining spaces for a sustainable future.

The Company has planted more than 300 species of trees, herbs, shrubs and palms, all noted for their ecological, economic value, at KL East Park and geotagged to ensure ease of conservation and reference. Lucky strollers will also likely spot some of Malaysia's most fascinating birds, amphibians, reptiles, butterflies, beetles and more which have made KL East Park their sanctuary.

In the first phase of the launch, visitors will have access to 17 acres of the park to hike along a 2 km trail to the peak at the look-out point overlooking a breath-taking view of Kuala Lumpur's three iconic landmarks namely Merdeka 118, KLCC Twin Towers and KL Tower. Additionally, there is a small creek and a spot for birdwatching.

Sime Darby Property's Chief Operating Officer - Property Development, Datuk Ir. Mohd Idris Abdullah said that the opening of KL East Park is one of the Company's many initiatives to address current environmental challenges and improve urban biodiversity within its townships.

"As a Force for Good, we seek to generate new ideas and build better facilities that would bring positive changes to the communities at our townships, for generations to come. We at Sime Darby Property are cognisant of the importance to safeguard the well-being of the people and communities living within our townships and developments," said Datuk Ir. Mohd Idris at the launch.

He added: "The Company has a strong commitment to developing projects that are people and environmentally friendly, and we're open to innovative solutions that would fast-track the creation of future living that enhances the quality of life, with respect of nature."

KL East Park is an extension of Sime Darby Property's exciting offerings for its property owners at the award-winning The Ridge, The Veo, as well as for future buyers at KL East. The 153-acre urban integrated township development set within the city of Kuala Lumpur is accessible via various highways namely the Middle Ring Road 2 ("MRR2"), Karak Highway, Duta-Ulu Kelang Express ("DUKE"), Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road ("KLORR") and Ampang-KL Elevated Highway ("AKLEH").

The newly-opened KL East Park will be free for the public to enjoy until 31 August 2023, after which, an entrance fee will be charged to ensure the park's long-term conservation of its flora and fauna. To learn more, please visit http://www.kleastpark.com.

