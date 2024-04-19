About This Report

SCOPE

This report covers Sime Darby Property's sustainability performance for FY2023, which was approved by the Board Sustainability Committee on 27 March 2024. It details our ESG activities, performance and approach during the year, complementing the information published in Sime Darby Property's Integrated Report 2023.

REPORTING STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS

This report adheres to leading sustainability reporting standards and frameworks. Developed using best practices, it provides stakeholders with transparent and relevant information for informed decision-making.

The report has been prepared with reference to the following:

Bursa Malaysia's Main Market Listing Requirements on Sustainability Reporting

Bursa Malaysia's Sustainability Reporting Guide (3rd Edition)

Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Sustainability Reporting Standards

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs")

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") Recommendations

For details on the disclosures included in this report, please refer to the Appendix on pages 122-128.

STATEMENT OF ASSURANCE

In strengthening the credibility of the Sustainability Report, this Sustainability Report has been subjected to the following:

An internal review by the Group Corporate Assurance Department; and

Independent limited assurance in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" for selected indicators.

The Group Corporate Assurance Department has reviewed the following subject matter information disclosed as part of the Sustainability Report:

Percentage of employees by gender and age group, for each employee category;

Percentage of directors by gender and age group;

Total number of employee turnover by employee category; and

Total number of new employees by gender, age group and employee category.

THIS DOCUMENT IS ISSUED BY Sime Darby Property Berhad Block G, 10th Floor

No.2, Jalan PJU 1A/7A, Ara Damansara, PJU 1A 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Phone: TOLL-FREE LINE 1-800-88-1118 OUTSIDE MALAYSIA +603-7849 5000

Website: www.simedarbyproperty.com

ENQUIRIES

All enquiries and correspondence regarding this report or sustainability disclosures should be directed to the team at sustainability@simedarbyproperty.com.